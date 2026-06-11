Transformed park reopens with ‘longest slide in Wales’

Nation.Cymru staff

A much-loved park that has served a Welsh city’s families for generations has had a major upgrade which includes a massive slide believed to be the longest in Wales.

Catherine Gardens play area in Rumney, better known to locals as ‘the Quarry’ is one of the latest in Cardiff to benefit from an upgrade and has now been officially re-opened to the public following a refurbishment that includes the city’s longest slide.

The slide is also thought to be the longest playground slide in Wales.

For decades the site has been a favourite destination for local youngsters, many of whom remember racing down the large hillside slides that made the “Quarry” a must-visit play area in the east of Cardiff.

Local children and families can now enjoy a wide range of ‘medieval’-themed play equipment, including new swings, a springer, a ‘castle’ multi-unit, ‘dragon’ slide and climbing kart.

The project has also delivered upgraded steps, handrails and safety surfacing as well as an improved seating area, creating a more welcoming and accessible space for the community.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “High quality outdoor play facilities, close to home and free to use, are really important for families, and we’re pleased to see the refurbished Catherine Gardens play area now open and ready to be enjoyed.

“This investment is part of our ongoing work to improve play spaces across Cardiff, helping to create healthy, active communities and giving children safe, imaginative places to play.”

The reopening marks the latest investment in Cardiff’s network of parks and play facilities, with the council continuing work to upgrade outdoor spaces across the city.