Transport for Wales to sponsor heritage awards

The biggest event in the heritage railway world is heading for Llandudno, and Transport for Wales is set to be the headline sponsor.

Considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the heritage rail world, the shortlist covers awards in areas as diverse as infrastructure, steam locomotive restoration and events, alongside categories for teams, rising stars and young volunteers.

Returning to Wales for the first time in many years, the Heritage Railway Association Annual Awards will be held at Venue Cymru on Llandudno sea front on Saturday, 7 March 2026.

The publicly owned integrated transport provider, Transport for Wales, has partnered with the Heritage Railway Association to make the event possible.

The event will also be celebrating 75 years since the Talyllyn Railway in Tywyn became the first railway in the world to be preserved by volunteers.

Wales has been renowned for its heritage railways ever since the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society took over in 1951.

Today Wales has more than 20 heritage railways ranging from the Welsh Highland Railway through Snowdonia and the Great Orme Tramway in Llandudno, to the Pontyoool and Blaenavon Railway in the former South Wales coalfield.

As a partner to Wales’s heritage railway community, TfW is proud to support the people and organisations who protect the skills, stories and places that shaped Welsh rail.

The sponsorship also reflects TfW’s commitment to leisure and tourism journeys, including Big Days Out, which promotes access to tourist attractions through the railway network.

Geoff Ogden, Chief Transport Planning and Development Officer at Transport for Wales said: “Wales has a proud place in the story of the railway, and it’s a privilege to help bring the Heritage Railway Association Awards to Wales.

“These awards celebrate the people who protect skills, stories as well as historic places and vehicles. We know that the future of our network wouldn’t be possible without the accomplishments of the past, and we’re proud to partner with the Heritage Railway

“Association as we establish the next chapter in the history of Welsh rail: our plans for an integrated multimodal transport, the T-Network.”

Heritage Railway Association Chief Executive, Steve Oates, said: “It’s great to be in Wales celebrating the very best of heritage rail during the 75th anniversary of railway preservation.

“Wales has been at the forefront of heritage rail since those very early days in the 1950s and still has the greatest concentration and variety of historic railways in the UK.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Transport for Wales on this event to really do justice to that proud history of heritage rail in the country.”

With entries from all four nations of the UK, the HRA awards recognise excellence or innovation in almost every aspect of heritage railway and tramway restoration, preservation and operation.

Judging is carried out by a panel of experts from the sector, chaired by the National Railway Museum’s Anthony Coulls.

The UK heritage rail sector encompasses more than 170 operational railways, running trains over nearly 600 miles of track and operating between some 460 stations.

The sector directly employs 4,000 paid staff, supported by some 22,000 volunteers and contributes more than £600m a year to the UK economy.

This year, competition is expected to be tougher than ever after a record number of entries produced the longest shortlist the awards has ever seen.

In addition to the 12 categories available for entries, the Heritage Railway Association has three special awards categories which are only given to exceptional projects and achievements.

The Manisty Award for excellence, the Chairman’s Special Award, and the Railway 200 Award are all expected to be presented on the evening too – the first time that all three awards have been given in the same year.