Treasure hunt offers music fans the chance to grab free tickets for big name gigs

Love music and love free tickets? Well, you’re in luck.

This bank holiday Monday will see the return of hugely popular Llangollen treasure hunt.

Music fans can get their hands on the hottest tickets in town as North Wales gets ready for another season of live music with TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion and the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Last summer more than 50,000 music lovers flocked to the town for a month of spectacular shows, and the excitement returns next month as global stars including Texas, Rag’n’Bone Man, James, The Script, Olly Murs, The Human League and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all head to Live at Llangollen Pavilion from June 26 to July 5.

The stellar lineup continues with the Llangollen International Eisteddfod from July 8, featuring headline shows from Sir Karl Jenkins, KT Tunstall, Il Divo, Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer, Choir of the World with special guest Lucie Jones, and Bryn Terfel joined by Fisherman’s Friends and Eve Goodman. The festival also offers a full daily programme of competitions and field entertainment

To kick off the celebrations the unique treasure hunt will give fans another chance to bag themselves free tickets on Monday May 26.

To mark 78 years of the international festival 78 pairs of free tickets will be hidden at various locations around the Llangollen Pavilion grounds.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Last year’s treasure hunt was such a hit – it really helped build a buzz in the town ahead of a truly incredible summer so we knew we had to bring it back. It’s a fun way to kick things off and gives fans the chance to bag tickets to some of our biggest shows.

“With world-class artists and the unique magic of the Eisteddfod, this year is going to be something special. Let the hunt begin!”

The Treasure Hunt will run from 10am until 2pm on Monday May 26.

How the Treasure Hunt works:

78 special envelopes will be hidden around the iconic Llangollen Pavilion grounds. Each envelope contains a unique code linked to a specific headlining concert or the Family Fun Day.

Lucky finders must bring the envelope and code to the main entrance of the Pavilion to redeem their pair of tickets.

Limit of one pair of tickets per person. Tickets must be redeemed before the Pavilion closes at 2 pm on Monday May 26.

All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has come a long way since the first festival in 1947, with more than 400,000 competitors from over 140 nationalities and cultures having performed on the Llangollen stage over the years. This year, as the festival marks the ‘Year of Croeso – Only in Wales’, more than 4,000 competitors from 35 countries will head to Llangollen from July 8 to 13 for a vibrant week of competitions and performances. With a focus on promoting international harmony and reconciliation through music and dance, the 2025 Eisteddfod is set to build on the record-breaking success of 2024 and deliver a bigger and better celebration than ever before.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2025

June 26 – Texas with support from Rianne Downey

June 27 – Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer

June 28 – UB40 Ft Ali Campbell with very special guest Bitty McLean and Reggae Roast

June 29 – James with support from The K’s and Tom A. Smith

July 3 – The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

July 4 – Olly Murs with very special guest Lemar and Absnt Mind

July 5 – The Human League with support from The Christians and Altered Images

Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2025

July 8 – Beyond Time: The Music of Hans Zimmer in concert

July 9 – Uniting Nations: One World featuring Sir Karl Jenkins

July 10 – KT Tunstall with The Absolute Orchestra

July 11 – Il Divo with special guest Laura Wright

July 12 – Choir Of The World with special guest Lucie Jones

July 13 – Bryn Terfel: Sea Songs with special guests the Fisherman’s Friends and Eve Goodman



LLANGOLLEN INTERNATIONAL EISTEDDFOD

Since 1947 Llangollen has staged one of the world’s most inspirational cultural festivals.

Each year more than 4,000 performers from across the world head to the beautiful Welsh town to take part in a unique event combining competition, performance, and international peace and friendship.

Llangollen Eisteddfod 2025 will be held between 8-13 July with additional concerts planned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

