Trending food truck set to open permanent restaurant with bigger menu

Amelia Jones

A south Wales food business specialising in high-protein meals and drinks is continuing its rapid expansion with a new store planned for Cwmbran.

The Protein Shed, which started life as a small street food operation in Newport, has announced plans to open another permanent outlet next to JD Gym in Cwmbran.

The business was founded by Newport entrepreneur Thomas Baldwin in September 2023, initially operating from a food van at Maesglas Retail Park.

Since then, the company has grown significantly, building a following among gym-goers, fitness enthusiasts and customers looking for convenient, protein-rich food.

Alongside a video announcing the news, Baldwin said: “Cwmbran… we’ve been keeping another secret! Yes — we’re opening TWO new shops!

“Our Ringland store is still coming — we’re just waiting on planning permission before we can get to work. But when the opportunity came up to open our second store in Cwmbran, right next door to JD Gym, it was simply too good to turn down.

“Two opportunities came at the same time… and we couldn’t say no to either.

“We genuinely cannot wait to show you The Protein Shed on a whole new level.

“From starting with the van in Cwmbran to now moving into our own store right next door to JD Gym — while also preparing to open Ringland — it’s a massive moment for us.

“None of this happens without each and every one of you who comes through our doors, visits the vans, buys our prep meals, grabs a drink or simply supports us online.”

Less than a year after launching, The Protein Shed expanded into Cwmbran Shopping Centre with a second food van. Now, the business is preparing to take another major step with its latest location.

The company said the chance to secure a unit alongside JD Gym was an opportunity it couldn’t turn down, with the new site expected to appeal particularly to people looking for a quick meal or drink before or after a workout.

The Protein Shed’s expansion has taken it well beyond its original food van. The company now supplies a range of products, including prepared meals and protein drinks, to gyms, convenience stores and other businesses across South Wales.

Its products are available at a number of locations, including Celtic Manor, as well as gyms and other retailers around the region.

The business is also looking to expand its physical presence further, with plans for another store in Ringland, Newport.

However, that project is currently awaiting planning approval.

You can find more updates on their social media here.

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