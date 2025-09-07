Treorchy Male Choir’s Christmas concerts to support Tŷ Hafan families
This Christmas, choral legends Treorchy Male Choir will be singing in aid of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in two festive performances.
Taking place at Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall and sponsored by Euro Commercials, the matinee and evening shows on Sunday 7 December will feature a selection of classic Christmas songs.
Established in 1883, Treorchy Male Choir has given Royal Command Performances and has undertaken dozens of national and international tours.
Festive special
Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, these family-friendly festive specials will also feature performances from special guests, alongside moving testimonies from two Tŷ Hafan families – Cerys and Andrew Humphreys from Aberystwyth and Natalie and Matt Ridler from Swansea.
Andrew and Cerys’ daughter Nel, two, was born with the rare condition Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome which can delay growth and development and cause frequent seizures.
Nel and big sister Maisie, 11, are supported by Tŷ Hafan, as well as mum and dad too. Andrew and Cerys will be talking about how Tŷ Hafan is helping them and their daughters during the matinee show.
Natalie and Matt’s son Morgan was diagnosed at two with a rare cancer and fought for two years before passing at Tŷ Hafan on 28 June 2023, just a few days before his fourth birthday. Natalie, Matt and Morgan’s little sister Rhiannon, four, continue to be supported by Tŷ Hafan. Natalie and Matt will be sharing their experiences on stage during the evening performance.
Changing lives
James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “Your support transforms lives. Right now, only 1 in 10 families in Wales who need Tŷ Hafan’s help are getting the support they need through their child’s life, death and beyond.
“With every ticket bought for our Christmas concerts, you’re creating a Wales where no family has to live their child’s short life alone.”
Tŷ Hafan Christmas Concert matinee performance will start at 2:30pm and the evening show at 7:30pm. Tickets are from £22.50 to £30 per person, with concessions of £27.50 for wheelchair user and one companion, £17.50 for students, and £15.00 for the under 16s. All proceeds go to Tŷ Hafan.
To buy your tickets for Tŷ Hafan Christmas Concert at Brangwyn Hall, SA1, go to: Christmas Concert – Ty Hafan.
