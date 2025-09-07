Treorchy Male Choir’s Christmas concerts to support Tŷ Hafan families

This Christmas, choral legends Treorchy Male Choir will be singing in aid of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in two festive performances.

Taking place at Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall and sponsored by Euro Commercials, the matinee and evening shows on Sunday 7 December will feature a selection of classic Christmas songs.

Established in 1883, Treorchy Male Choir has given Royal Command Performances and has undertaken dozens of national and international tours.