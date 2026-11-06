Tributes pour in after announcement of death of Welsh TV star

Nation.Cymru staff

Tributes have poured in for Dirty Sanchez star Mike ‘Pancho’ Locke, who has died aged 47.

The dad of two from Port Talbot, came to prominence in the noughties with the madcap Welsh stunt crew Dirty Sanchez whose MTV show was a huge global hit.

He starred alongside fellow Welsh members of the group Mathew Pritchard and Lee Dainton, as well as Englishman Dan Joyce.

Pancho later went on to co-launch the hugely successful San Portablo fashion brand and shop in Port Talbot, which he founded with former steelworker Nigel Hunt.

A much-loved friend of the local community his death was announced in a statement on San Portablo’s Facebook page.

It read:

It is with profound sadness

That San Portablo and the Locke family

Write of the passing of the father, son, brother, Uncle, friend, skater, stunt man

and all Round Goodfella

Michael Richard Locke

Affectionately known as Pancho to the world

An absolute Welsh Treasure

And San Portablo King

His brilliance we are sure

Will still shine through

Far wide high low and across the seven seas

He lived an incredible life

And lit up the world with his charm..

The shop will be closed today

Rest In Peace brother

Your legend will never cease

It will only gain momentum

Mathew Pritchard paid an emotional tribute to his friend of more than 30 years. Recording a video while he is on a trek to Everest basecamp he spoke of his shock at receiving the news as he woke up this morning. He posted: ‘I’m devastated, I love you Panch, until we meet again rest in power’.

Welsh comedy star Sandro Ford, from Port Talbot, paid tribute to his friend in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: Devastating news on the passing of Mike (Pancho). People might know him from the TV stuff, but he was much more than that; he was a clever, hilarious, and loyal person.

He and Nigel backed me from my early days of stand-up, telling people to come to the shows I ran early on in the Surge, the Red Lion, and Afan Ales.

They didn’t expect anything in return, just doing it because they wanted to and believed in me. He would also travel to open mics with me just to watch me die on my ass and laugh about it on the way home. Sending my love to his family, Nigel, and the gang at San Portablo ❤️ rip brother x

Pancho first rose to prominence with the Dirty Sanchez MTV show – the stunt and prank television series featuring a group of three Welshmen and ‘one warped southerner’, (as the show described him) harming themselves, and each other.

They gained huge notoriety through dangerous stunts and outlandish escapades on the show which ran from 2003 until 2007.

Known as Sanchez Boys and Team Sanchez in the United States, the show was originally based in Newport, but later episodes of the show took place elsewhere in the UK and internationally.

The show aired on MTV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and on MTV2 in the United States.

Pancho and Pritchard also starred together as the Pain Men in Channel 4’s Balls of Steel television show.

Pancho’s involvement with San Portablo came about during a major economic crisis at the Port Talbot steelworks around 10 years ago. Co-founder Nigel Hunt lost his job at the plant and faced a severe personal crisis. Needing a new source of income, he took his last pay packet and invested everything into designing and printing t-shirts.

The name ‘San Portablo’ itself was a clever, rebellious play on words. For decades, Port Talbot had faced negative economic perceptions and derogatory jokes about its industrial landscape. By rebranding the industrial town with a glamorous, Californian-sounding twist, Hunt aimed to weaponise local humour, challenge negative media stereotypes, and celebrate the town’s rich identity.

Seeing the momentum Pancho joined Nigel as an official business partner, bringing his unique creative energy, stunt-skater fame, and unmistakable character to the brand’s frontline.

San Portablo eventually transitioned from pop-up stalls into its permanent flagship store within the Aberafan Shopping Centre.

The shop has become much more than a clothing retail outlet, it has evolved into a South Wales cultural hub.