Trio go head-to-head for National Eisteddfod Composer’s Trophy

Three composers are rehearsing with professional musicians before the first performance of pieces composed for the Composer’s Trophy competition at the National Eisteddfod later on Saturday.

The Trophy is presented to the most promising composer for a composition for a chamber ensemble using images from Rhondda Cynon Taf as inspiration.

Lowri Mair Jones, winner of last year’s Tlws in Llyn ac Eifionydd, Nathan James Dearden and Tomos Williams were chosen to work together with the composer John Rea and a quartet from Sinfonia Cymru to create new compositions at the beginning of the year, and their works will be performed for the first time tonight.

According to Tomos Williams, an experienced musician in the world of jazz and folk music, the experience has been very beneficial for him.

“I’m a jazz musician more than a classical one and this instrumentation is completely different. It offered the experience to grow musically and to do something different.

“It has been a pleasure to work together with the other two composers, the judge and the musicians who play the piano, violin, clarinet and cello and we will see how things go,” he said.

Barry Horns

Tomos comes from Aberystwyth but now lives in Cardiff and has been performing as a trumpeter for over twenty years.

He performed with the folk band Fernhill and developed a keen interest in traditional Welsh music. He also recorded with the triple harpist Llio Rhydderch and founded the bands Burum and Khamira which combine Welsh folk tunes with jazz.

This experience of arranging folk tunes for a jazz band gave rise to a desire to compose original, more challenging and avant-garde music, so began the Cwmwl Tystion project which investigates the history, identity and culture of Wales.

Tomos also presents series on BBC Radio Cymru and is a member of the ‘Barry Horns’ who play as part of the Red Wall during Welsh football matches.

Lowri Mair Jones, who won the Trophy at the 2023 National Eisteddfod agreed With Tomos’ comments.

“I decided, after 20 years of not composing, to enter last year and I was shocked to win. But this spurred me to take composing more seriously.

“This time I am trying to get more experience of working together with musicians and new people and it has been a privilege and a pleasure to be part of this competition,” she said.

Lowri was born in Pontypridd, and had her first instrumental lessons at Pont Siôn Norton Primary School. She learnt to play the piano, violin and harp. While at Ysgol Gyfun Rhydfelen she started composing for the first time.

She studied a degree in music at Manchester University and then a Masters course in composition. After working at the Wales Millennium Centre and at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Lowri coordinates the national competitions “BBC Young Musician” and “BBC Young Jazz Musician”.

She is a member of the Godre’r Garth Choir, and plays violin and harp in the Rhondda Symphony Orchestra.

Concerts

Nathan James Dearden from Tonarefail in the Rhondda is a composer, conductor and educator. His music has been performed and covered by many of Europe’s leading orchestras and his music regularly appears in concerts throughout the UK and abroad.

He said: “I was so happy to be chosen and to work together with friends. The process is very interesting and I have not done anything similar before. We have worked together and helped each other and that is special,” he said.

Nathan is currently a Lecturer in Music Composition at Royal Holloway University in London, Leader of the New Voices Consort and Chair of the Welsh Council and Mentor with Academi Ivor.

Projects in progress include a Passion setting combining choir, chamber ensemble and immersive digital storytelling in partnership with the Royal Holloway Choir.

Their composers pieces, which are each about eight minutes long, will be played in the Pavilion at 18:30 on Saturday evening.

The winner will be announced at the end of the ceremony with the presentation of the Trophy.

The competition is held in collaboration with Tŷ Cerdd, Sinfonia Cymru and Cymdeithas Welsh Music.

