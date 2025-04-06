Triptych inspired by RS Thomas’ poetry installed at Welsh church

Stephen Price

The internationally acclaimed artist Terry Duffy has been invited to install his large-scale masterpiece, the RS Thomas Triptych, upon the altar at St Hywyn’s Church, Aberdaron.

This historic installation takes place in the very church where the renowned Welsh poet and Nobel Prize nominee, the Reverend R S Thomas, served as preacher in his final years.

The timing of this announcement is particularly significant, as March 29 marks the birthday of RS Thomas, one of Wales’s most revered poets.

The triptych, inspired by Thomas’s poetry and themes of the ‘Abyss’, reflects Duffy’s long-standing engagement with the poet’s work and Welsh cultural identity.

Originally created for the commemoration of RS Thomas in 2001 at the Welsh Academy in Cardiff, this powerful artwork has since been exhibited at significant venues, including the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool.

As part of the 11th Poetry & Arts Festival celebrating RS Thomas & ME Eldridge, Duffy will present an exclusive talk exploring the inspiration behind the triptych and the intersection of poetry, art, and philosophy.



Rich programme

The festival will also feature a rich programme of poetry readings, musical performances, and discussions, celebrating RS Thomas’s literary legacy and the wider themes of science, theology, and creation.

This unique event will appeal to art enthusiasts, poetry lovers, cultural scholars, and those interested in the profound artistic and philosophical questions raised by RS Thomas’s work.

Terry Duffy has exhibited internationally. His work from sublime abstracts to the semi-figurative address such issues as apartheid, genocide, victimhood, reconciliation, cultural identity and more.

He is also a passionate member of the Liverpool Welsh Irish diaspora. His family on one side are Jones from St Asaph and on the other even the Duffy’s stem from north Wales, refugees of the Irish potato famine.

Duffy has exhibited at the Eisteddfod, the Mostyn Gallery in Llandudno, G39 Cardiff and other galleries in Wales.

The ‘RS Thomas Triptych’ provided the backdrop for the commemoration of RS Thomas in 2001 at the Welsh Academy in Cardiff. His work is included in the Derek Williams collection at the National Museum Cardiff selected by David Alston.

Duffy is founder and Chair of the British Art and Design Association. He has also been British Council Visiting Professor at Budapest Fine Art Academy.

His socio-political works stem from religious connects at the highest level. The large-scale semi-circular paintings were inspired by the shape and context of medieval vestments at the V&A London and the Macarena Museum Seville Spain.

They have inspired many commissions: The Coventry Dresden Cope commissioned by Coventry and Dresden Cathedrals to commemorate and celebrate ongoing hope and reconciliation.

The 2014 personal invitation by Archbishop Desmond Tutu to create the ‘Ant-Apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Cope’ and artwork. The ‘Windrush Cope’ commissioned by CMEAC (Committee for Minority Ethnic Anglican Concerns) and launched at Westminster Abbey to commemorate the arrival of HMT Windrush and celebrate Black culture in Britain.

The Lambeth Palace 2024 commission to commemorate the genocide of the ‘Stolen Generation’ of Australia’s indigenous people. The ‘Aesthetics of International Law’ artwork and robe for the ICC (International Criminal Courts) in The Hague and book published by Oxford University (2024).

Other major works include ‘Victim, no Resurrection’, a 14ft high crucifixion painting depicting man, woman and child on the cross. A work that has travelled worldwide, including New York, Cape Town, Dresden, London. Liverpool.

RS Thomas

Duffy’s love and passion for Wales and his own Welsh heritage began in his youth searching Wales’ incredible history.

Introduced to RS Thomas’s poetry in the 1970’s, their meaning, message and relevance to Welsh cultural and nationalism he felt the full weight of Thomas’s creative expression.

The ‘RS Thomas Triptych’ attempts to realise the aesthetics of RS poetry – the deep spirituality and passion for the rugged Welsh landscape, the people, their history, language and Welsh identity.

Duffy was particularly inspired by Thomas’s use in several poems of the powerfully expressive and emotive word “abyss”.

As a result, the painting creates a sense of standing on the edge of landscape as though hovering over the abyss. Duffy goes further by saying: “It is the weight of his words that inspired me. As though God is speaking”.

Another artwork was included in an earlier Eisteddfod, inspired by his poetry and purchased by the Derek Williams Trust for the National Museum of Wales collection in Cardiff. Other works are in collections across the UK.

Duffy’s book ‘The Vessel’ was published in 2024 and provides deep insight into his international experience as an artist and the relevance and inspiration of RS Thomas poetry.

Aberdaron’s Poetry & Arts Festival takes place from June 12–15, 2025, with Terry Duffy’s Talk scheduled for Friday, June 13, 2025 from 12:15–1:00pm at St Hywyn’s Church, Aberdaron

See more of Terry’s work at terryduffy.info and www.badaprojects.com or via his social media channels – Instagram: @terryduffy.art and Facebook:https://facebook.com/terryduffy.art

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

