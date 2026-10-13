Truth is out: No Apologies Club release second single

Nation Cymru staff

Award-winning singer-songwriter duo No Apologies Club have released their highly-anticipated second single, produced by Branwen Munn.

Written by Nia Medi and Rebecca Hardy, Truth explores that exhausting period at the end of a relationship when the relationship itself might be over, but the arguments are still going strong in your head.

“It’s that exhausting bit where you keep going back over everything, trying to make sense of it and work out who was right,” says Rebecca.

“At some point you have to accept that you might never agree. You don’t have solve it to move on.”

Nia adds: “Rebecca came in with these lyrics and the question at the heart of them really grabbed me: who gets to define the truth?

“Two people can go through the same relationship and come out of it with completely different versions of what happened. Your truth, my truth… or somewhere in between?”

With Nia originally from West Wales and Rebecca from Colchester in Essex, the couple now live in Barry. They filmed the accompanying short music reel while on holiday in Malta earlier this year, attempting to look convincingly furious with each other in 38 degree heat. They insist the arguments were purely for creative purposes..

Truth follows their debut single, Seasoned, which received airplay on BBC Radio Wales, with its music video going on to win three Awards at the Accolade Global Film Competition, for Music Video, Editing and Women Filmmakers.

Rooted in the 90s music they grew up loving, No Apologies Club started making music in their late forties after years of talking themselves out of it and wondering whether they had left it too late.

Nia says: “It’s mad how, as we get older, we forget or bury the things that bring us the most joy. For us that’s music, and starting this band has been about finding that part of ourselves again and giving ourselves permission to just bloody enjoy it.”

Truth is out now across all major digital platforms. Listen here

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