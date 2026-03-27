Trysor: Fascinating new exhibition opens this weekend

A major new exhibition, Trysor, opens this weekend, shining a spotlight on the extraordinary archaeological heritage of Anglesey – from the Neolithic period right through to the Medieval era.

Trysor (the Welsh word for Treasure) brings together an exceptional selection of artefacts from Oriel Môn’s collection alongside newly acquired treasure finds.

Highlights include the only Iron Age gold coin hoard ever discovered in Wales, as well as newly uncovered objects from Llyn Cerrig Bach – one of the most significant archaeological sites in the country.

Many of the objects featured in the exhibition will be on public display for the first time, offering visitors a rare and compelling opportunity to engage with Anglesey’s rich and varied past.

From everyday items to remarkable treasures, the exhibition reveals the depth, diversity and importance of the island’s archaeological record.

By presenting these finds together, Trysor invites audiences to explore the stories behind the objects and the people who once lived on Anglesey, highlighting the island’s long-standing cultural and historical significance.

Kelly Parry, Senior Manager, Oriel Môn said: “Through a fascinating variety of objects discovered on Anglesey, Trysor explores the idea of treasure in its broadest sense – from legally defined treasure finds to objects that are rare, beautiful, and meaningful.

This exhibition also celebrates the strength and growing significance of Oriel Môn’s archaeology collection, as new discoveries continue to transform our understanding of Anglesey’s rich history.”

The short exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, 28 March at Oriel Môn and will come to an end 04 April 2027.

Oriel Môn, based in Rhosmeirch, Llangefni is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10.00am to 5.00pm, and on Bank Holiday Mondays, admission is free.