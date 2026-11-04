Tudalen returns with a new round for micro-literature in Welsh and English

Nation Cymru staff

Tudalen, a space to publish original micro-literature from Wales in partnership with the National Library of Wales has returned for a new round, with an open call for submissions in English and Welsh.

The news has been announced today by Am, the open-access digital platform designed to showcase and celebrate Welsh arts, culture, and creative industries, who have partnered with the National Library on the project.

Tudalen was launched in early 2026, featuring winning pieces by Catrin Cheung, Rolant Tomos, and Bethan Page; these can be read here.

This time, we are pleased to develop Tudalen into a bi-lingual competition. Through an open call, two winning pieces of micro-literature in Welsh and two in English will be selected by a Judging Panel and published on the Am website.

We are inviting submissions of micro-literature (up to 500 words) in response to the theme ‘Layers’—a theme chosen to mark ‘Haenau/Layers’, a free exhibition celebrating a lifetime of Mary Lloyd Jones’ vibrant creativity, at the National Library of Wales until 10 April 2027.

The winning micro-fiction entries will be published on Am, and the successful writers will each receive a prize of £100 for their work.

Lea Glyn, Am Head of Content, said: “Am was delighted to work with the National Library of Wales to create this digital space dedicated to sharing wonderful works of micro-literature.

“It is incredibly exciting, this time around, to open the competition to writing in English as well as Welsh, offering opportunities for expression to a wider range of new voices.”

Eluned Gramich, Assistant Librarian at the National Library of Wales—who is also an author, translator, and a judge for the competition—said: “Micro-literature is a fascinating form that challenges writers to convey ideas, characters, and

emotions using very few words.

“As the National Library, we are proud to work with Am to create new opportunities for creative voices across Wales to be heard. Inspired by Layers—the title of our current exhibition—the theme offers a rich starting point for writers to explore the stories and meanings that lie beneath the surface.

“I look forward to seeing how these responses reveal new layers of imagination, experience, and place.”

The guidelines for the English-language competition are available here.

The deadline for submitting a piece of micro-fiction on the theme ‘Layers’ is 2 December 2026, and the application form is available here.