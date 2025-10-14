Three languages meet and marry at launch of trilingual poetry collection

Jon Gower

A book believed to be the first by a Welsh language writer to be translated into Arabic and English has been launched at the Senedd.

Menna Elfyn’s ‘Caned Pobl y Byd/ Let the World’s People Sing’ is a unique anthology which includes 31 poems originally written by the poet in Cymraeg, translated to English, and then, for the first time, translated to Arabic by two esteemed writers, Rawan Sukkar and Lara Matta.

M. Wynn Thomas, who chaired the event said: ‘The Senedd recently hosted a historic event. A book by an author from Wales was published in Arabic translation for the very first time in our long, venerable cultural history.

“And no, the author was not the ubiquitous Dylan Thomas. It is Menna Elfyn, the much-travelled Welsh- language poet who has for many decades acted as our nation’s unofficial cultural ambassador to the world.

“The enterprising publisher H’mm has brought out a trilingual volume of her poetry and it was thrilling to hear all three languages — Welsh, English and of course Arabic — spoken in concert at this remarkable United Nations of an event.”

Connection

Menna Elfyn said: “How wonderful to be able to launch ‘Caned Pobl y Byd/ Let the World’s People Sing’ in Arabic, Welsh and English at the Senedd.

“The collection of poems, first published in Bloodaxe Books were translated by two skilled authors/ translators Rawan Sukkar, who now resides in Wales but is from Syria and Lara Matta, who lives and teaches at Amherst College in America, and from Lebanon.

“This book has taken ten years of constant connection through dialogues, readings, redrafting and I am so proud of its final arrival in the form of publication.

“The book was made possible thanks to the H’mm Foundation and the indefatigable publisher Ali Anwar, who is himself an Arabic speaker and a Welsh Iraqi citizen.

“His wide range of books consist of many genres, from biographies through art to the long-term project, that of the Mabinogi in Arabic by the publisher himself.”

Collaboration

Rawan Sukker, translator of the poems said: ‘It was an honour for me to serve as the principal translator of Menna Elfyn’s poetry into Arabic in this remarkable collaborative project.

“My academic background in Arabic literature, studied through rhetorical and linguistic lenses, guided me at every step.”

“With each poem I translated, I immersed myself in the original Welsh text, seeking out analytical sources to uncover the symbols and layers of imagery that might be obscured in English versions.

“I would then dissect the poem with care, tracing how every rhetorical device shaped its meaning and rhythm.”

Alliteration

Rawan continued: “In crafting the Arabic version, I worked to recreate these effects: sometimes repeating words or phrases to echo the original’s patterns, sometimes selecting phonetically resonant terms to mirror its alliteration.

“When faced with metaphors or similes, I reshaped them to preserve their force without losing their essence, and I adapted cultural symbols in ways that naturally resonated with Arabic readers while remaining faithful to their emotional weight in the source text.

“With every piece, my aim was not simply to transfer meaning but to allow the poem to live fully in Arabic to let its rhetoric flow seamlessly in the new language, so the reader would encounter a work that feels organic and poetic rather than a mere literal rendering.

“Bringing Arabic, English, and Welsh together in one volume offers readers a rare opportunity to experience poetry across three languages and witness how powerfully language conveys thought and emotion across cultures.”

Inspiring milestone

Lara Matta, translator of the poems said: “I am truly honoured to celebrate the launch of Menna Elfyn’s new poetry collection, an inspiring milestone that brings her work to Arabic readers for the very first time.

“Translating a selection of her poems has been a deeply meaningful experience, rooted in genuine collaboration and mutual trust. Menna’s voice carries a rare lyrical clarity, grounded in her Welsh heritage yet resonant across cultures. It has been a joy to help her words find a new rhythm and another home in Arabic.

Connections

Onwy Gower, who read the poems on the evening said: “The night in the Senedd was full of love – you could feel it thick in the atmosphere.

“Everybody was there to celebrate Menna Elfyn’s wonderful book of course, but the highlight truly was the connection between languages and culture celebrated.”

Ali Anwar from the H’mm Foundation expressed his delight about both the physical book and its reception: “We are truly delighted with the quality of the production of this unique book, and with the launching event at the Senedd.

“We are very proud and honoured to be the publisher of this landmark volume. It was an emotional moment listening to Rawan, Sarah and Malaak reading the poems in Arabic and to Onwy, Menna and Wyn reading in Welsh and English.

“We would like to thank Elin Jones, the Llywydd hugely for sponsoring the event and our thanks also to Keith Watt for organising it, together with the technical and catering teams at the Senedd.”

Menna Elfyn’s ‘Caned Pobl y Byd/ Let the World’s People Sing’ is published by the H’mm Foundation and is available from all good bookshops including Siop y Pethe.