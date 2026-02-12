TV and film superstar to play Wales as part of first UK tour in 20 years

An American TV and film superstar is to play Wales as part of her first UK tour in more than two decades.

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum performer Hilary Duff is returning to the pop world with what is described as ‘her boldest and most self-assured project yet’ – and she’ll be coming to Wales in September when she headlines the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on September 8 as part of the lucky me world tour.

After rising to fame as the titular star of the Disney Channel blockbuster, Lizzie McGuire, Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003’s 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting So Yesterday and Come Clean), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity.

With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film.

Recently signed to Atlantic Records, Duff is now launching a new chapter and sharing her first new music since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed Sheeran).

Ahead of her highly anticipated new album, luck… or something, arriving next Friday, February 20, Duff has officially announced the lucky me tour, marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades.

Support in the UK comes from GRAMMY Award winning and Platinum-selling artist La Roux.

Complete presale information for Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour is below. General on-sales in the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK start Friday 20th February at 10 am (local), in Mexico at 11 am (local), and in Australia/New Zealand at 1 pm (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.hilaryduff.com/live.

Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour PRESALE INFORMATION:

EUROPE & THE U.K.: Pre-order luck… or something on any format from the Hilary Duff UK/IE store before 2pm GMT on Monday 16th February to receive presale ticket access to shows in the UK and Ireland. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album through the Hilary Duff UK/IE store will automatically receive the presale link and code. The presale will begin on Tuesday 17th February at 10am local time.

PARTNER PRESALES:

MASTERCARD: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Australia. Mastercard Presale in Australia starts Wednesday 18th February, 2pm local and ends Friday 20th February, 12pm local. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets during on sale are available in Australia from Friday 20th February, 1pm local and the UK from Friday 20th February, 10am local. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

the lucky me tour will celebrate the arrival of Duff’s sixth studio album, luck… or something, available to pre-order/pre-save now HERE.

Hillary Duff: the lucky me tour (UK leg)

SEPTEMBER 2026

6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff *

10 – London, UK – The O2 *

12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

*With Special Guest La Roux