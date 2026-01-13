TV chef James Martin reckons Welsh restaurant is ‘best place to eat in world’

It’s consistently named as one of the best restaurants in the world and now the Welsh eatery which has two Michelin stars has had a major seal of approval from TV chef James Martin.

The Saturday morning host described prestigious Welsh eatery Ynyshir as the “best place to eat in the world”.

Speaking on the Routes podcast James explained why the Ceredigion establishment has captured his culinary imagination.

He said: “Gareth Ward, the greatest chef in the UK at the moment, the most talked about chef in the UK at the moment, two Michelin stars at the moment. The minute that chap deservedly gets three in February, you’re not going to get in, no chance.”

The Saturday Morning presenter now predicts the restaurant could clinch a third star at its next assessment, which would make it Wales’s sole three-Michelin-starred venue – a considerable achievement of global significance.

James added: “It is epic, 34 courses, no choice, the most amazing food you’ll have in your life.”

The UK’s most comprehensive food guide Hardens published their ‘Best UK Restaurants’ list for 2026, with multiple Welsh restaurants claiming a top 100 spot, including a glowing review for Ynyshir.

Hardens described the restaurant as a “maximalist, black-painted mansion: an unlikely but nowadays fully established culinary mecca whose renown is all the more impressive given its off-the-beaten track location, deep in the boondocks of mid Wales.”

One reviewer described the experience as “blurring the line between a meal and theatre… 31 odd courses and all excellent!”

The Eglwys Fach restaurant is currently accepting reservations for its three-hour dining experience in March. Bookings are open two months ahead of time, with exclusive behind-the-scenes and front-row packages on offer.

Speaking to Wales.com, Gareth shared his grand ambitions for the destination venue, a favourite on many people’s foodie bucket lists.

“This part of the world, this part of Wales, this building – everything about it deserves to be at the highest level and I won’t stop until we get there,” he said.

Previously known as Ynyshir Hall, the restaurant underwent a rebrand following the death of its former proprietor Joan Reen in 2016, with Gareth taking over the operation and shifting the focus towards functioning primarily as a dining establishment with accommodation facilities.

Gareth added: “When you eat here, I want you to sit down for three hours and have maybe 20 different experiences of flavour. To do that you’ve got to re-think the way you cook completely.”

Find out more here: https://www.ynyshir.co.uk