TV star proposes to his famous partner on stage at Welsh theatre

David Owens

A well-known TV presenter who is renowned for his creative skills demonstrated he’s equally adept at surprising an audience – when he proposed to his famous partner on stage.

The moment came when TV couple Keith Brymer Jones and Marj Hogarth were finishing up the their stage show – ‘Us, Pots and a Welsh Chapel’ – at the New Theatre in Cardiff on Thursday evening.

The pair are famed for their TV series Our Welsh Chapel Dream on Channel 4, which sees the couple throwing themselves into the restoration of a derelict Welsh chapel in north Wales, as they turn it into their forever home complete with a working pottery studio.

According to an audience member who witnessed events unfold on stage – Keith, who is also the expert judge on television series The Great Pottery Throw Down, took his actor partner Marj, completely by surprise with his shock proposal

“It was a total surprise, Marj didn’t seem to know it was coming when Keith pulled the ring in a box from the pocket of his pottery overalls,” said Ray Collins, from Newport.

“He had just thrown a pot live on stage while they answered questions as part of a Q&A session at the end of the show when Keith said “I’ve got a question for you Marj” when he knelt down on one knee and asked her to marry him!

“The audience clapped and cheered while Marj cried in shock before saying “yes”.

“I imagine it was planned by Keith to coordinate with the Cardiff show as his Dad was from Cardiff and his Mum from Swansea,” added Ray. “They had Miles, the TV show’s executive producer, up on stage earlier to throw a pot and there seemed to be a camera filming that and then the proposal.”

Following the show Keith took to Instagram to express his joy at Marj agreeing to be his wife and posted pics of the happy couple, which included a beaming Marj showing off her dazzling engagement ring.

He wrote: ‘Well folks it was a pretty special night tonight @newtheatrecdf as I proposed to @marjhookhatchet Marj and fortunately she said yes ! I don’t think the wonderful audience could believe what was going on.

‘Thank you to @kontour_productions and @faneproductions and Love Productions for allowing me to plan and pop the question on stage.

‘The stage was significant because its where Marj feels the most comfortable, being on stage.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Brymer Jones (@keithbrymerjones)

The third series of Our Welsh Chapel Dream is currently airing on Channel 4, while the couple’s successful stage show has been playing to packed audiences around the UK.

Meanwhile, Series 9 of The Great Pottery Throwdown aired earlier this year.