TV star Vicky McClure sends a message to Merthyr

TV star Vicky McClure has sent a message to Merthyr on the day details of the Day Fever Summer Party in the town have been revealed.

The day-time clubbing event founded by Vicky, Merthyr native Jonny Owen and Reverend & The Makers is returning to Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday 28th June 2025 for a Summer Party Celebration at Penderyn Square.

Presented by the Redhouse Festival, this one-day extravaganza promises all the energy of a summer festival with a few exciting twists. For this exclusive event, DAY FEVER transforms into an epic outdoor celebration, packed with live performances, local flair, and incredible surprises.

The lineup is nothing short of legendary: Get ready to groove with 80s icon Tiffany, performing her timeless classic “I Think We’re Alone Now” and other hits. But that’s just the start. Joining Tiffany on stage are Bradley from S Club 7 and Amelle from Sugababes, bringing their chart-topping hits and infectious energy to keep the party going all day long.

But that’s not all – the Fringe Festival will also be lighting up the town centre with exciting events, showcasing the best of local talent and adding to the summer fun.

Tickets are only £20 (+SBF) – but hurry, they’re expected to sell out fast. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 16th April via Day-Fever.com and Seetickets.com

Councillor Brent Carter, Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said: “It’s been a passion of mine to bring something special like this to Merthyr Tydfil. I really wanted to bring some joy, fun and laughter back to our town, so when the opportunity arose to collaborate with Jonny and Vicky from Day Fever, and Arena Projects, I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to secure this event for Penderyn Square this summer. For me, value for money was crucial, and we had to make sure that this was an event that was going to be affordable for everyone, so I hope that the pricing point reflects this.

“Merthyr Tydfil deserves a music festival, and hopefully this is the start of an annual one – possibly even a weekend festival – for our town. Let’s make it an event to remember.”

Jonny Owen from DAY FEVER, said “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Day Fever as a festival to my hometown of Merthyr Tydfil this summer. We have one in all our home cities of Sheffield and Nottingham, so Merthyr completes the hat trick for us.

“We’ll be bringing the UK’s biggest daytime party right outside the iconic Redhouse to Penderyn Square. We all know the people of Merthyr will make it a fantastic day and night of it.”

