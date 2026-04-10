Two era-defining post-punk bands reunite to bring co-headline tour to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

Two of the most celebrated alternative bands of the last 20 years are set to reunite for a co-headline tour across the UK and Europe, including a Cardiff date. The show promises a night of classic hits spanning decades, giving audiences the chance to see the bands together for the first time in years.

Interpol and Bloc Party, celebrated for defining the early 2000s indie and post-punk revival scene, will bring their co-headline tour to Cardiff on 21 November at the Utilita Arena

Interpol gained critical acclaim for their atmospheric, brooding sound and albums such as Antics, while Bloc Party are known for their energetic, guitar-driven hits from their debut Silent Alarm.

Together, they have influenced a generation of alternative music fans and continue to be celebrated for their enduring impact on the genre.

The Cardiff date is part of an 18-stop tour across the UK and Europe, beginning in Copenhagen on 10 November at the Royal Arena. The tour moves through Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam before arriving in the UK, kicking off in Birmingham on 20 November.

Other UK stops include Sheffield, Dublin, Glasgow, and two-night runs in Manchester and Brighton, with the tour concluding at London’s Olympia on 4 and 5 December.

Fans attending the Cardiff show can expect a mix of songs from across the bands’ 20-year careers, with classic hits and fan favourites sure to feature heavily in the setlists.

This reunion tour marks a return for the two acts, who previously toured the UK together in 2004 and co-headlined a series of shows in Australia in 2023.

Tickets for the Cardiff show in the Utilita arena can be found here.