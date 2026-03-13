Two new acts to take Depot Live stage as final tickets on sale
With the final round of tickets now on sale, a viral singer and self-produced rapper have been added to the roster for Cardiff’s summer of music, Depot Live.
Singer Sofia Camara and rapper and musician Jimothy Lacoste are the latest names to be added to the bill for this summer’s line-up at Cardiff Castle.
Sofia joins indie pop headliners Bastille to open their set on Friday 10 July, while Jimothy will open for celebrated British act, The Streets, on Friday 31 July.
Portuguese/Canadian artist Sofia Camara combines 21st century pop with emotive performance, setting the stage for Bastille and special guest Arthur Hill.
During lockdown, Sofia’s take on When I Look At You by Miley Cyrus went viral on TikTok, with 9.8 million views and a comment from Miley herself.
To date, Sofia has amassed more than 150 million streams for her music, and recently released her second EP Hard To Love while embarking on her first UK headline tour.
Opening for The Streets, rapper and musician Jimothy Lacoste will share self-produced tracks that explore everyday scenarios with a humorous and optimistic twist.
Touching on topics like public transport, dating, and personal aspirations, he’s garnered an international fanbase, and will join elusive UK rapper CASISDEAD on the line up.
Final tickets are available now from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk
The full lineup currently includes:
- 6 June – Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor
- 11 June – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass
- 12 June – MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno
- 19 June – Ethel Cain
- 22 June – Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde
- 23 June – Empire of the Sun
- 25 June – McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday
- 27 June – Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + BUSH + Florence Black + Cardinal Black
- 30 June – Katy Perry
- 4 July – Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- 9 July – Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen
- 10 July – Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camara
- 11 July – David Gray + The Divine Comedy
- 16 July – Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction
- 18 July – Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi B2B SAINT LUDO + Yemz + Lucas Alexander
- 24 July – Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen
- 25 July – The Wombats
- 26 July – David Byrne + Anna Calvi
- 30 July – Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour
- 31 July – The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste
- 1 August – Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack
- 2 August – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH
- 14 August – Hollywood Vampires + The Damned
- 15 August – Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.