Two new acts to take Depot Live stage as final tickets on sale

With the final round of tickets now on sale, a viral singer and self-produced rapper have been added to the roster for Cardiff’s summer of music, Depot Live.

Singer Sofia Camara and rapper and musician Jimothy Lacoste are the latest names to be added to the bill for this summer’s line-up at Cardiff Castle.

Sofia joins indie pop headliners Bastille to open their set on Friday 10 July, while Jimothy will open for celebrated British act, The Streets, on Friday 31 July.

Portuguese/Canadian artist Sofia Camara combines 21st century pop with emotive performance, setting the stage for Bastille and special guest Arthur Hill.

During lockdown, Sofia’s take on When I Look At You by Miley Cyrus went viral on TikTok, with 9.8 million views and a comment from Miley herself.

To date, Sofia has amassed more than 150 million streams for her music, and recently released her second EP Hard To Love while embarking on her first UK headline tour.

Opening for The Streets, rapper and musician Jimothy Lacoste will share self-produced tracks that explore everyday scenarios with a humorous and optimistic twist.

Touching on topics like public transport, dating, and personal aspirations, he’s garnered an international fanbase, and will join elusive UK rapper CASISDEAD on the line up.

Final tickets are available now from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The full lineup currently includes:

6 June – Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor

11 June – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass

12 June – MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

19 June – Ethel Cain

22 June – Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde

23 June – Empire of the Sun

25 June – McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

27 June – Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + BUSH + Florence Black + Cardinal Black

30 June – Katy Perry

4 July – Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

9 July – Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen

10 July – Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camara

11 July – David Gray + The Divine Comedy

16 July – Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

18 July – Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi B2B SAINT LUDO + Yemz + Lucas Alexander

24 July – Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen

25 July – The Wombats

26 July – David Byrne + Anna Calvi

30 July – Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour

31 July – The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste

1 August – Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

2 August – Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

14 August – Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

15 August – Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som