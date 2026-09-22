Two of the nation’s most famous faces are to leave BBC Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

It’s been announced today that two legendary names at BBC Wales are to leave the broadcaster.

Earlier today it was revealed that long-serving Radio Wales presenter Roy Noble was to leave the station, while this evening it’s been announced that Derek Brockway, better known as Derek The Weather is to leave BBC Wales.

Both names are household favourites who have become synonymous with the broadcaster after decades of service to the BBC.

After nearly 30 years, BBC Wales’ best known weather presenter is stepping away from the role, he has announced.

Derek Brockway presented his first BBC Wales Today forecast in 1997 and went on to front the TV series Weatherman Walking for nearly 20 years.

He has covered the biggest weather events to hit the country including the Beast from the East, Storm Dennis and this year’s heatwave.

Known to many simply as “Derek the weather”, the boy from Barry also made a cameo appearance in the town’s most famous modern export – Gavin and Stacey.

He took to X to deliver a message to his army of followers.

Shwmae everyone. I have some BIG news to share!

After nearly 30 years of presenting the weather on @BBCWales I will be leaving at the end of the year. What a great run I've had. It's been a privilege and a pleasure x pic.twitter.com/M5iej9Tgi0 — Derek Brockway – weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) September 22, 2026

Roy Noble announced he will step down from his BBC Radio Wales Sunday programme in March next year, posting a heartfelt message to his listeners.

Roy has been a familiar voice on the station since the 1980s, marking over four decades of broadcasting with BBC Wales.

In a message shared on the station’s Facebook page, Roy explained that after much thought, he feels next year is the right time to begin a new chapter.

He reflected on the changes in radio and in Wales during his career, but said the privilege of being welcomed into listeners’ homes has remained constant.

Roy noted that health and technology have played a part in his decision, joking that apps seem designed to confuse him, and acknowledging that a few health issues have signalled it is time to retire.

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