Two Pembrokeshire venues scoop top honours at prestigious tourism awards

Amelia Jones

Two Pembrokeshire venues have secured major awards at one of Wales’ leading tourism competitions.

St Brides Spa Hotel in Saundersfoot and Roch Castle were among the winners at Visit Pembrokeshire’s annual awards, with the two venues taking home accolades in recognition of their distinct approaches to welcoming visitors to West Wales.

St Brides Spa Hotel was named Hotel of the Year 2026, while Roch Castle claimed the title of Best B&B, Inn & Guesthouse.

The awards mark a significant achievement for The Celtic Collection, which manages St Brides on behalf of its new owners, The Port of Milford Haven, and works in partnership with Retreats Group at Roch Castle.

Since taking over the management of St Brides in 2024, The Celtic Collection has overseen an extensive refurbishment programme, enhancing the hotel’s facilities and strengthening its position as a luxury spa retreat overlooking Saundersfoot Bay.

Roch Castle

Meanwhile, Roch Castle offers guests a rather different experience. Set within a restored 12th-century Norman fortress, the boutique accommodation combines historic character with contemporary luxury, alongside far-reaching 360-degree views across the surrounding Pembrokeshire countryside.

Together, the two awards demonstrate the variety of experiences available to visitors to the county, from coastal spa escapes to distinctive heritage accommodation.

Julie Hammond, chief executive of The Celtic Collection, said the recognition was a testament to the teams behind both venues.

“We are absolutely delighted to win these awards and congratulations to the teams at St Brides and Roch Castle whose commitment and dedication make this recognition possible.

“These awards shine a light on the incredible hospitality we have in West Wales and the people who work hard every day to give visitors a reason to choose Pembrokeshire and Wales.”

Impressive run

The success also adds to an impressive run of recognition for The Celtic Collection. In September, the group was named Hotel Group of the Year at the AA Hospitality Awards, while its flagship property, Celtic Manor Resort, secured Best UK Hotel titles at both the Meetings & Incentive Travel and Conference & Incentive Travel Awards.

There was also a strong community element to this year’s Croeso Awards, with The Celtic Collection’s culinary and restaurant teams working alongside students from Pembrokeshire College to help prepare and deliver the ceremony through a collaborative mentoring programme.

Emma Thornton, chief executive of Visit Pembrokeshire, said: “The Croeso Awards are an opportunity to recognise the hard work, creativity and care that go into welcoming visitors to Pembrokeshire.

“Behind every winner is a person or team committed to making their guests’ experience special. This year’s winners reflect the breadth of our tourism industry, from distinctive places to stay and eat to memorable activities and businesses helping make tourism more inclusive and sustainable.”