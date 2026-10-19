Two popular Cardiff restaurants set to open new food destinations in seaside town

Amelia Jones

A Welsh seaside town is set to welcome two new food destinations, with a pair of popular Cardiff businesses preparing to open restaurants.

The new arrivals will bring more choice to the local food scene, with one specialising in Japanese cuisine and the other serving up a British takeaway classic.

Sushi Life, which already has restaurants in Whitchurch and on Wellfield Road in Cardiff, is set to open its latest location on Ludlow Lane.

The business has established a presence across the capital with its sushi offering, and the move to Penarth will give local residents another option for Japanese-inspired food without having to travel into Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Albany Fish Bar is also making its way to the town, taking over the former Posh Fish and Chips premises on Glebe Street.

The multi-award-winning fish and chip shop is already a familiar name among Cardiff residents, with locations including Roath. Its new Penarth site will bring another option for those looking to pick up a traditional fish and chip takeaway.

With the two new locations opening just a short distance from one another, the developments are welcome news for local food lovers, adding variety to the town’s existing selection of places to eat.

Both businesses already have established customer bases in Cardiff, and their expansion into Penarth could introduce their offerings to a new audience while giving existing customers another location to visit.

Opening dates for both locations have yet to be confirmed, leaving local residents waiting to find out when they will be able to visit the new spots.

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