Two Welsh locations named among best places to see Harvest Moon this week

Amelia Jones

Two Welsh locations have been named among the best places in the UK to watch the Harvest Moon this weekend.

Eryri National Park and Bannau Brycheiniog have both been highlighted as prime locations for stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the full moon on Saturday, September 26.

The Harvest Moon is the name traditionally given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. It has been associated with the harvest season for centuries, when the extra light from the bright moon was historically useful for farmers working into the evening.

This year’s Harvest Moon is expected to provide a striking sight across the Welsh night sky, particularly from areas with darker skies and less light pollution.

The Welsh locations could provide particularly impressive views thanks to their expansive landscapes and darker skies, away from the light pollution of major towns and cities.

The recommendations come as interest in stargazing continues to grow across the UK following last month’s spectacular solar eclipse.

Google searches for “next solar eclipse” reached 63,000 in the UK on the day after the event, while searches for “stargazing UK” have reportedly surged by 217%.

A recent study also found that almost half (49%) of Brits say they have become more interested in stargazing since the eclipse.

According to research commissioned by Parkdean Resorts, the eclipse has helped fuel growing interest in “sky tourism” with people planning trips around astronomical events including stargazing and eclipses.

More than three in five (61%) Brits surveyed said they would be interested in going on a trip specifically to stargaze, while more than half (56%) said they don’t know of a good viewing spot near them.

Eryri National Park and Bannau Brycheiniog are both recognised for their dark skies and dramatic landscapes, making them ideal settings for anyone wanting to escape the glow of built-up areas and enjoy the night sky.

You can view the full list of locations here.

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