Two Welsh locations named in the UK top ten for sunrise hikes

Ella Groves

New data has revealed the top ten UK locations to enjoy a sunrise hike with two Welsh spots securing a place on the coveted list.

By looking at the average sunrise times, cloud coverage and the number of hiking trails in different UK regions outdoor experts at Blacks have compiled a list of the ten best destinations to complete a sunrise hike.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and outdoor enthusiast at Blacks said: “Sunrise hikes are becoming increasingly popular, with a 189% increase in searches in the past year alone.

“Spring is the perfect time to go on sunrise hikes. The sun rises later than it will in the summer, so hikers do not have to set off too early, but the skies are much clearer than they would be in the winter months.”

Bannau Brycheiniog

The highest ranking Welsh region on the list, Bannau Brycheiniog secured eighth place with a score of 5.71 out of 10.

Visited by over 4 million people every year it is no surprise that Bannau Brycheiniog managed to grab a spot on the top ten list.

With 435 hiking trails to choose from visitors can head into the Welsh landscape independently or join one of the many guided walks and tours led by expert local guides.

The National Park also offers the perfect opportunity to introduce children to the beauty of nature and hiking with numerous family-friendly paths such as the Pont ar Daf route up to the peak of Pen y Fan.

Described on the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park website as home to “breathtaking views, hidden valleys, and unforgettable adventures”, the region is the perfect place to explore the great Welsh outdoors.

Eryri

Securing the following spot in ninth place is Eryri with a score of 5.48 out of 10.

Wales’ largest National Park and home to the country’s highest mountain, Yr Wyddfa, it is easy to see why the region attracts nearly 4 million visitors every year.

The Eryri National Park website describes the region as a “landscape is steeped with culture, history, and heritage, where the Welsh language is part of the day-to-day fabric of the area.”

Boasting more hiking trails than its companion on the list Bannau Brycheiniog with 775 to choose from, Eryri offers something for everyone when it comes to enjoying a springtime hike.

From well-known paths such as The Llanberis Path to more challenging routes like The Rhyd Ddu path, the National Park offers the perfect trail for anyone wanting to explore the Welsh landscape.

Natalie at Blacks added: “It is important to pack correctly for a sunrise hike. Whilst the weather forecast may predict clear, sunny skies, hikers starting their journey before sunrise will likely face cold, bitter weather.

“It is good practice to wear layers of clothing that can be removed and adjusted as the sun rises and the temperature changes.

“Alongside this, always check the forecast before you leave for any unsettled conditions; if heavy rain is forecast, you may also want to consider adding waterproof layers.”

“Before the sun rises, it’s likely you’ll have minimal natural light. Therefore, it’s vital that you bring a torch or headtorch and ensure that it is well-charged.

“It can be easy to stray from routes, lose your footing, or encounter wild animals. Alongside this, when choosing a spot to view the sun, make sure you’re careful to inspect where you stand or sit and don’t get too close to exposed edges when at a height.

“Always wear appropriate footwear when heading out on a walk or hike to prevent injury and ensure comfort.”

You can find outdoor clothing and equipment on Blacks website.