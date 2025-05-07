Two Welsh pubs make list of the best beer gardens in the UK

Two Welsh watering holes have made the list of the 30 best beer gardens in the UK

With the sun finally making an appearance, travel research company Big 7 Travel has published its annual list of The Best Beer Gardens in the UK.

They rated everything from vibes and views to grub and booze, perfect if you’re hunting for the best spot to enjoy a pint in the sun.

George III Hotel in Penmaenpool and The Bush Inn, St Hilary were named amongst the hostelries that welcome a little fun time in the sunshine.

A spokesperson for Big 7 Travel said: “Nothing sums up the summertime better than enjoying a nice cold pint in a beer garden while the sun is shining. Whether you’ve found a hidden gem in the city or something far out in the countryside with spectacular views, the beer garden is as much a UK institution as fish and chips or a cup of tea.

“This list isn’t just for beer enthusiasts. It’s also a great way to support local businesses and explore new places. So, whether you’re a seasoned beer connoisseur or just looking for a fun day out with friends, these are the best Beer Gardens to visit in the UK.”

Coming in at number 29 on the list was The Bush Inn, St Hilary

List description: Found in the glorious Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales is the small village of St Hilary. And in St Hilary, you can find a wonderful pub: The Bush Inn.

This traditional village pub serves exactly what you’d expect: a wide array of local beers, a selection of wines, spirits and ciders, and good old-fashioned Welsh hospitality for good measure.

Their beer garden has recently had a revamp, adding a new pergola and more seating, and is an excellent place to while away a summer’s afternoon. The hardest decision you have to make here is “Who’s getting in the first round?”

Coming in at number 23 on the list was George III Hotel, Penmaenpool

List description: Found on the shoreline of the Mawddach Estuary, the George III Hotel has one of the best beer gardens in Wales.

Ideal for escaping from the bustling city centres and into the country, this pub, on the border of Eryri National Park, offers the best of both worlds from its quiet beer garden: mountain views to your left and lakeside views to your right.

It’s along the popular Mawddach Trail, which is a favourite of cyclists and walkers, so where better to stop for a well-earned pint and some food than at the George III Hotel?

