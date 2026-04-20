Two young actors inspired to learn Welsh through bilingual Romeo a Juliet

Taking part in Theatr Cymru’s bilingual production, Romeo a Juliet, has inspired two young actors to learn and develop their Welsh.

The production of Shakespeare’s famous love story wove together Welsh and English, exploring Welsh identity and offering a new perspective on the play.

Scott Gutteridge, from Llanelli, who trained at RADA and who portrayed Tybalt in the production, decided to start learning Welsh after the show’s first rehearsal. Raised in a non-Welsh-speaking household and educated at English-medium schools, he had a basic understanding of the language but felt frustrated he couldn’t speak more.

Gabin Kongolo, from Cardiff, who portrayed the Prince, started learning Welsh in 2021, when he was a student at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, using language-learning apps. After graduating and moving to London, he was determined to continue learning. In 2023, he took part in S4C’s drama series, Bariau, where he continued developing his Welsh on set.

All rehearsals for Romeo a Juliet were conducted in Welsh, with simultaneous translation available for the actors who didn’t speak the language. Being immersed in the language and hearing it spoken daily inspired both actors.

Gutteridge and Kongolo are keen to continue their Welsh-language journey. Gutteridge has just returned from Nant Gwrtheyrn after attending a week-long residential course, held on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Free Learn Welsh courses are available for people working in the arts sector through the National Centre’s partnership with the Arts Council of Wales. As part of the partnership, Learn Welsh tutors provide opportunities to learn the language, with courses and support at every level, from beginners to confidence-building.

The National Centre

The National Centre also works closely with Theatr Cymru, hosting virtual and in-person talks for learners, with actors and producers. Ahead of Romeo a Juliet’s tour, a virtual talk was held with Isabella Colby Browne, who played Juliet, and who learned Welsh with the National Centre, and Steffan Donnelly, Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of Theatr Cymru.

Gutteridge said: “Hearing the language being spoken during Romeo a Juliet was wonderful. It was my first time performing in a Welsh-language production, and it was amazing.

“Members of the cast helped me learn new Welsh words and songs. I try to learn every day. Being surrounded by the language inspired me.

“I feel like my language journey has truly begun. I never thought I’d be able to speak as much as I do now – and this is just the beginning.”

Kongolo added: “Being in Bariau on S4C felt like the perfect challenge to practise speaking Welsh. The experience really helped me with my journey learning Welsh, and I feel more confident in speaking it.

“I learn and absorb so much more when I’m fully immersed in the language. Being part of productions like Romeo a Juliet and Bariau has given me that opportunity.

“Romeo a Juliet was special. It was an honour to be part of the production. Performing across Wales, and bringing the show to the Globe in London, and being the first black person to speak Welsh on the Globe stage was both crazy and special.

“The cast and crew were so supportive of us learning Welsh and created a safe and encouraging environment for us to make mistakes, and learn. Seeing Scott’s progress with the Welsh language was so inspiring and it was wonderful to be able to learn together.”

You can find out more about the National Centre for Learning Welsh here.