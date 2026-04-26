Tŷ Fferm: Award-winning chef opens new store in Welsh market town

Stephen Price

An award-winning chef and cookbook author has opened up a new store in the heart of one of Wales’ most desirable locations.

Gaz Oakley, formerly known as Avant-Garde Vegan, is a chef and author from Cardiff, known for his fresh take on vegan food and living.

Along with his partner Teigan, he has just launched his latest and perhaps most ambitious project yet – Tŷ Fferm in Abergavenny- a community space where the couple curate a mixture of crafts, homeware, herbs and more alongside homemade teas, coffee and cakes.

Gaz has been described in the Daily Telegraph as “a star of the meat-free world”, whose “recipes have gained the respect of herbivores and carnivores alike”

Oakley has gone on to write several vegan cookbooks, as well as partner with The Vurger Co. and Wagamama to create vegan foods.

In 2023, VegNews described Oakley as one of the “37 Creative Chefs Crafting the Future of Vegan Food” in 2023, and also named Vegan 100 as one of the “Top 100 Vegan Cookbooks of All Time” in 2024

His latest book, Plant to Plate, won the prestigious “Book of the Year” award at the Food and Travel Magazine Awards in late 2025.

Gaz and Teigan shared on Instagram: “Gaz and I always say that Tŷ Fferm is an extension of our home…

“So many of you ask where the bits and pieces in our photos & videos come from, so we thought we’d bring it all together in one place for you.

“The kind of things we use every day like our ceramics, willow baskets, chopping boards, knives, foraging bags, plates, bowls, mugs, teas, teapots, seeds… all the little knick knacks that make our space feel like home!

“Some are old, well-loved antique finds, others are made by amazing independent makers…it’s a real mix of pieces with a bit of character & always a story behind them!

“These photos are a little glimpse of how it all looks in our home, but you’ll find the same feel (and lots of the same / similar bits) in the shop too.”

Championing local, smaller and slower makers and wholesalers, one of their specialities is coffee – with Ammanford’s Coaltown Coffee a particular draw for visitors to one of Wales’ busiest tourist towns and coffee-shop meccas.

Coaltown shared: “Tucked away in the heart of Abergavenny, Tŷ Fferm is a beautifully curated space rooted in natural living, thoughtful design and a deep sense of place. From ceramics and apothecary goods to homegrown teas, homemade cakes and homeware, everything here is chosen with care and intention.

“It’s also home to something special, our coffee, served in-house and woven into the rhythm of the space. Paired with warm hospitality from Gaz & Teigan, it creates a calm, considered pause in the middle of the town’s gentle bustle.

“We’re proud to work alongside a team so aligned in values, creativity and attention to detail.

“If you’re in Abergavenny over the weekend, step inside and experience it for yourself, a slower pace, great coffee and a truly thoughtful space.”

Heart and soul

When asked why they decided to open Tŷ Fferm, Oakley shared: “We’ve been asking ourselves the same question since we got the keys around five months ago, just before our baby daughter was born.

“The truth is, we’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of things we’ve needed to do to prepare for our shop opening. From buying stock and building our brand to decorating and fitting out the shop, it’s been more work than we could have imagined.

“But Teigan and I have both independently dreamed of having a shop for as long as we can remember. Having lived near Abergavenny for a number of years now, I’ve fallen in love with the charm and history of the town. I’ve always kept an eye out for a potential space I could one day open.”

He added: “It’s been sad to see so many high streets across the country lose their soul, big corporate businesses taking over, shops boarded up, and row upon row of the same stores you see everywhere, from phone shops to vape stores. The high street used to be the heart and soul of the community, packed full of independent businesses run by proud owners. When I look back at historic photos of Abergavenny, you can see the pride and passion store owners poured into their products, displays, and shop signs.

“Thankfully, there are still many wonderful independent shops in the town, and so much for you to explore when you visit. (We will curate a list of all the places you must visit when you come to our store)

“When the opportunity came up to take over the shop, I jumped at it, despite our baby being only a few weeks away from arriving. While raising her, Teigan and I have worked so hard over the past few months building our stock and planning and creating our vision for the space.

“Our shop will be an extension of our homestead, stocking beautiful handcrafted items, ceramics, baskets, art, a small apothecary, antiques, kitchen and gardenware, as well as tasty treats, drinks & produce from nearby farms and our own land.

“We also want the shop to be a community space where we can host workshops, talks, and events.

“We’ve never run a store before, but we truly hope that with your support it will be a success, and that it brings even more love and joy to the town.”

Tŷ Fferm in located on Cross Street, Abergavenny, a stone’s throw from the Angel Hotel and newly-opened Pugh’s Garden Kitchen, and is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays 11am-5pm.