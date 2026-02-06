UK and Ireland’s most popular films of 2025 revealed

Video game film adaptation A Minecraft Movie was the highest grossing film at the box office in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The film, which starred Jack Black and saw his song from the film, Steve’s Lava Chicken, become the shortest track ever to chart in the UK, made £56.9 million in the UK and Ireland.

It beat second placed Wicked: For Good by almost £10 million, with the film starring Cynthia Erivo making £47 million.

In third place was Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth film in the franchise, which made £46.4 million, followed by Avatar: Fire And Ash in fourth place, with £38.4 million, and the live action Lilo And Stitch in fifth, grossing £37.6 million.

Completing the top 10 were Jurassic World Rebirth (£36.1 million), Zootropolis 2 (£30.5 million), Superman (£28.1 million), Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (£26.4 million), and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (£24 million).

The figures come from the British Film Institute (BFI) official end of year report, which found that the UK’s film and high-end television production spend was £6.8 billion in 2025, a 22% increase on 2024, and the third highest annual spend on record.

In the list of films considered to be UK productions or co-productions, Wicked: For Good came out on top at the box office, followed by Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Jurassic World Rebirth, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Completing the top 10 films with UK involvement were How To Train Your Dragon (£23.4 million), F1 The Movie (£22.4 million), Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (£18.4 million), The Conjuring: Last Rites (£18.3 million), and 28 Years Later (£15.6 million).

BFI chief executive Ben Roberts said: “Today’s figures demonstrate the UK’s film and TV industries continue to drive a huge amount of investment into the UK economy and create jobs.

“We attract some of the most ambitious projects and leading international names to make work in the UK, while our creativity remains one of our greatest exports.

“Productions led by UK talent in front or behind the camera, and those which showcase our renowned and technically skilled crews, consistently attract audiences at home and across the globe.

“This has seen Wicked: For Good and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy leading the UK box office, and titles such as The Roses, We Live In Time and awards frontrunners including Pillion, I Swear and The Ballad Of Wallis Island helping to hold our market share steady.”

The UK and Ireland is considered to be a single territory for film distribution purposes.

– The top 20 films at the UK and Ireland box office

A Minecraft Movie – £56.9 million

Wicked: For Good – £47 million

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy – £46.4 million

Avatar: Fire And Ash – £38.4 million

Lilo And Stitch – £37.6 million

Jurassic World Rebirth – £36.1 million

Zootropolis 2 – £30.5 million

Superman – £28.1 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – £26.4 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – £24 million

How To Train Your Dragon – £23.4 million

The Housemaid – £22.6 million

F1 The Movie – £22.4 million

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – £18.4 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites – £18.3 million

Captain America: Brave New World – £18.1 million

Sinners – £16.4 million

Thunderbolts – £16.3 million

28 Years Later – £15.6 million

The Bad Guys 2 – £14.7 million