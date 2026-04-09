UK ‘national treasure’ to bring new tour to Wales later this year

Singer and TV star Jane McDonald is set to return to Wales with a major UK tour later this year.

Jane will bring her newest album, Living the Dream, to Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on 25 September 2026.

After appearing on BBC’s The Cruise in 1998, Jane McDonald released her self-titled debut album which charted in the UK.

Since then, she’s released eleven studio albums and become a household name with her various television appearances, most notably on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Jane said: “I am absolutely delighted to share this news with you. I have a brand new album and I will be taking it out on tour across the UK in 2026 with a brand new live show called Living The Dream.

“The album was recorded at the legendary Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and it is full of heart, joy and the stories and moments that make life what it is.

“I cannot wait to sing these new songs for you alongside the favourites you love. Being on stage with you all is one of the greatest joys of my life and I am so looking forward to being back together again.”

Following her nationwide tour Jane will be keeping busy hosting a cruise visiting the Netherlands, Belgium and France in October.

A keen traveller, following on from her exploration of the Canary Islands and Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan, she will appear again on Channel 5 travelling pole to pole later this year.

Fans can expect a mix of new material from Living the Dream alongside classic hits from across her career.

Tickets for the Living the Dream 25 September Cardiff date are available now via Ticketmaster.