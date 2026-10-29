UK rock masters bring greatest hits tour to Cardiff with special guests Feeder

Nation Cymru staff

One of the UK’s biggest rock acts is set to bring their arena tour to Wales this December, with Welsh rockers Feeder just-announced as support, promising “an awe-inspiring, spandex-clad, rip-roaring stomp through some of the most iconic rock songs in history”.

The Darkness are a hard rock band formed in Lowestoft in 2000. The band consists of the brothers Justin and Dan Hawkins , as well as Frankie Poullain and Rufus Tiger Taylor.

The Darkness came to prominence with the release of their debut album, Permission to Land, in 2003. Backed by the singles “I Believe in a Thing Called Love”, “Growing on Me”, “Get Your Hands off My Woman”, and “Love Is Only a Feeling”, the album was certified quadruple platinum in the United Kingdom, with sales of over 1.3 million.

The band will forever be a part of the festive pop music canon thanks to their Christmas 2003 number 1 attempt, with “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)”.

The Darkness come to Utilita Arena Cardiff on 13 December 2026 with special guests Feeder and A.

Regarding the tour Justin Hawkins said: “The very bestest of The Darkness! Imagine yourself, luxuriating in the warm sonic and visual embrace of the best ever Darkness songs, played by the best ever Darkness band, in the best ever rock music venues of mainland Great Britain!

“You will float with us on the soft whoopee cushion of undulating rock tones, swim with us in the warm seas of loquacious balladry, jump with us in the heady miasma of pop rock, and also do the head bang with us in the electrical thundery storm of HEVY METUL… Roll up, roll up – the Darkness Carnival is coming to town!”

The forthcoming UK arena tour is a celebration of the very best of the chart-topping, award-winning, platinum-selling catalogue of The Darkness.

The shows promise an awe-inspiring, spandex-clad “stomp through some of the most iconic rock songs in history”.

Their largest headline tour in 20 years will see some of the biggest venues in the UK treated to an encyclopaedic set list of their greatest hits and fan favourites.

Sharing the news of Feeder’s support this week, the band wrote on Facebook: “The Darkness are hitting Cardiff this December 13th — and Feeder have JUST been announced as special guests!

“Get ready for a rip-roaring celebration of The Darkness’ greatest hits and fan favourites on their biggest headline tour in 20 years, with Feeder joining the bill alongside support from A.

“With their new best of album Crock of Hits arriving on 27 November, expect a festive season packed with massive riffs, soaring vocals and glorious spandex.

“Make it a rocking Christmas — get your tickets now!”

Rocking with old friends

Feeder are a Welsh rock band formed in 1994. The band have released 12 albums selling over a million copies domestically, despite never having signed to a major recording label in the UK.

Feeder garnered media attention in 2001 for their third album, Echo Park, and its lead single, “Buck Rogers”, which later became a UK top five Platinum-selling single.

In August 2019, they were inducted into The Kerrang! Hall of Fame.

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins said: “Feeder have agreed to join the bill for our arena tour and we are OVER THE MOON! Eagle eyed television enthusiasts will remember the legendary episode of Bargain Hunt when Frankie and I made more money than expected on a tin bath and condemned them to defeat.

“They were gracious in a way that we would not have been. I really like them as people and they rock hard.

“I still have my Bargain Hunt wind cheater but I promise not to wear it side stage during their set to taunt them…”

Feeder frontman Grant Nicholas added: “We can’t wait to rock with our old friends The Darkness and A. We are going to be playing songs exclusively from our re-issued debut album Polythene.”



Find out more and purchase tickets here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.