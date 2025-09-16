UK’s ‘best’ food festival returns to historic Welsh town this weekend

Molly Stubbs

Wales’ most beloved food festival returns this weekend (20 September to 22 September), offering visitors the chance to taste local and global produce from 200 vendors.

As well as caterers offering everything from peanut butter and pickles to bao buns and Spanish buffet, Abergavenny Food Festival 2025 boasts a packed program of demonstrations, hands-on workshops, debates, ‘meet the author’ sessions, and activities to keep younger family members occupied.

Having previously won The National Tourism Awards “Best Event in Wales” prize, this year’s food fest promises a feast for the senses for its tens of thousands of expected visitors travelling from across Wales and Britain, ensuring everyone will get their fill.

Events

Abergavenny Food Festival has been running since 1999, originally set up by two local farmers. The festival is a not-for-profit event, and all ticket revenue is put into setting up and running the next year’s fest.

As well as acting as a “cultural gateway”, the festival affirms its commitment to “drawing in a wide demographic, transforming the way people think about food; challenging and promoting new ideas, pushing the boundaries, and encouraging people to look differently at where their food comes from.”

This year’s program includes:

Talks at the Borough Theatre from cooks, restauranteurs, TV chefs and food writers such as the ‘Fast Food Revolutionaries’ Pizza Pilgrims and Beefy Boys, who will be getting “grilled” by Tim Hayward.

Chef demonstrations at the Market Hall’s Gower Cottage Brownies Stage, like the ‘Genuinely Iconic Welsh’ demonstration from Sam Everton and Calum Smith, who will be cooking with “produce that’s distinctly Welsh”.

Cooking Over Fire, a celebration of BBQ at the Castle Grounds, including Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn of the iconic Hangfire cookbook, who’ll be sharing stories of American BBQ.

Talks and debates in the Octopus Books Dome, also at the Castle Grounds. Panels will gather to discuss pressing food issues in Wales and the UK, like ‘Edible Education – How can children learn to eat well?’ first thing on Sunday.

Family activities such as flower crown making, face painting, and temporary tattoos as well as the Castell Howell Kids Cookery School running sessions throughout the weekend.

The Hensol Castle Drinks Theatre for all things booze, with a Welsh and English Wines talk from expert sommelier Jane Rakison, and A Cheesemonger’s Tour de France with Ned Palmer.

Meet the Author sessions at Abergavenny Library such as The Abergavenny Baker, Rachael Watson MD in conversation with writer Becky Excell about her latest book ‘Budget Gluten Free’.

A-hundred-and-ninety stallholders and caterers spread throughout the festival, with a Night Market running from 6.30 – 9.30pm on Saturday.

And, of course, the famed Party at the Castle complete with four live acts on Saturday night, with a fireworks display from 9.15pm.

For more information on specific events, many of which are ticketed separately, the festival’s guide can be found here.

Though the festival originally hosted a food market throughout Abergavenny’s streets, local businesses have developed a thriving café culture since the pandemic. Many of these independent shops take advantage of the food festival to offer deals and run their own stalls, offering a perfect opportunity to support the town while exploring the festival’s venues.

Transport

As the food festival regularly welcomes over 15,000 visitors, Transport for Wales will be operating a free shuttle bus from Abergavenny train station direct to the festival on both days.

Abergavenny has regular direct trains from Cardiff, Newport, Cwmbran, Pontypool, Hereford, Ludlow, Leominster, Shrewsbury and beyond.

Helen Witherspoon, Head of Operational Planning at TfW said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers for Abergavenny Food Festival on our services.

“As part of our planning we’ve been able to provide a free shuttle bus between the station and the festival to make using public transport an even more attractive option for customers.

“Events like this are so important to the communities we serve and we are continually challenging ourselves to provide the best possible service for our customers.”

Abergavenny Food Festival Director Lucie Parkin said: “We want to encourage people to travel sustainably and use public transport.”

“Frequent two-way shuttle buses between the railway station and the town centre bus station will be a huge plus for visitors shopping at the Festival’s market venues.”

For rail tickets and journey planning, visit TfW’s site here.

Tickets

Tickets to Abergavenny Food Festival are sold in advance, with a stroller ticket guaranteeing access to the food market and some ‘free’ events like food demonstrations, book signing sessions, and the kids cookery school.

A weekend stroller wristband costs £26.50 for those 16+ and £10 for those aged 13-15. Entry for children under 13 is free but wristbands must still be purchased along with one adult wristband.

For more information and for large group bookings, email: [email protected]

All the main market venues are accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters, with disabled toilets in multiple different areas of the Festival.