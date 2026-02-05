UK’s first running and music festival celebrates 10 years at Welsh landmark

Amelia Jones

The world’s first running and music festival is set to return to a Welsh landmark as it announces the first wave of programming for its 10th anniversary.

Now established as one of the UK’s most distinctive summer weekenders, Love Trails will be returning to West Castle Farm in the Gower Peninsula from 2 – 6 July 2026.

Founded in 2016 as a small coastal gathering of friends, Love Trails has grown into a world-class, independently run festival, attracting a community from across the UK and Europe.

The festival blends trail running and hiking with live music, DJs, wellbeing experiences, talks, workshops and outdoor adventures.

Across four days, attendees can choose to run, hike, swim, dance, stretch or simply soak up the coastal setting.

First music announcements revealed

Headlining the first announcement is Mr Scruff, known for his genre-hopping joy-filled DJ sets. Other live acts include: Falle Nioke (Soundsysten), who bring West African rhythms into electronic territory, and Nubiyan Twist, who blend jazz, soul and Afrobeat influences.

Also announced are poet and producer Joshua Idehen and Nigerian-boogie icon Oby Onyioha, the voice behind the cult classic Enjoy Your Life.

More artists are set to be revealed later this month.

Running and hiking programme

For its milestone year, Love Trails is significantly expanding its running and hiking programme. The 2026 edition will feature over 25 Love Trails Running Experiences, with the full schedule still to be announced.

The race programme includes 5k, 10k, 16k and 27k trail races, alongside longer-distance options, including a 52km route for those looking to go deeper into the Gower’s rugged trail network.

New for 2026 is Timed Out, an immersive race concept unique to Love Trails. Unlike traditional races, the clock pauses at Experience Stations along the course, giving participants time to dance, create, reset or connect before continuing.

Adventures and speakers

Alongside races and curated experiences, the festival will host over fifty guided community trail runs and hikes, marking its biggest partner programme to date.

More than 33 grassroots run crews, hike collectives and outdoor communities have already been announced, spotlighting the groups shaping the future of movement culture.

Love Trails is designed to feel welcoming rather than intimidating, catering to a wide range of experience levels.

Beyond running and hiking, the daytime programme includes yoga, mobility and breathwork sessions, recovery experiences such as sauna and ice baths, and outdoor adventures tailored to the Gower’s coastline, including wild swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, surfing, climbing and coasteering.

Talks, panels and workshops led by voices from running, outdoor adventure and culture round out the programme.

Theo Larn-Jones, the founder of Love Trails Festival said: “Love Trails started as a small idea between friends in 2016. Ten years on, it’s become a weekend people genuinely plan their year around.

“The Gower gives us the backdrop, the community gives it the heart, and the mix of movement and music makes it what it is. This first artist announcement is just the start. We’re building a special edition that celebrates how far Love Trails has come, and the people and place that have shaped it.”

Tickets for Love Trails Festival will be released exclusively via the waitlist on Friday 6 February at 11:00, with further line-up and programme announcements to follow.

You can see updates and ticket information here.