UK’s number one light trail returns with new installations and 120,000 lights

Nation.Cymru staff

A spectacular light show will be lighting up a historic destination in Wales over the festive period.

Step beyond the gates into a forgotten kingdom as Luminate, the UK’s number one light trail, makes a welcome return to Margam Country Park, with new bespoke installations and more WOW moments.

Luminate, which has welcomed 1.5 million visitors nationwide since it began here at Margam Country Park in 2019, is an after-dark experience and this year promises to be the most interactive trail to date.

Reimagined for 2026 Luminate will animate Margam Country Park’s iconic gothic castle with a new digital projection on all the historic walls. Explore the magical worlds through the Ember Kingdom (Tanwen Y Ddraig) and get hands on with Light Play. There’s something unexpected around every corner.

The team behind Luminate create unique installations that deliver those WOW moments. New to Margam Country Park this year is Christmas Corner providing the perfect opportunity for you to post your letter to Lapland. Follow the reindeer path to reach the cabin. Post your letter in the official Luminate Post Box and watch it light up.

Cross the Bridge of Light and take in the Rainbow Path. On route there will be interactive games. Why not challenge granny to The Battle of the Lights, a tug of war like no other.

Dance under the snow in the Frozen Realm where you will encounter a talking animation and twinkling lights creating a magical winter atmosphere. Then warm up with mulled wine, hot chocolate and marshmallows to toast over fire pits in the festive, winter village. Take a moment to soak up the atmosphere with your loved ones.

Margam Country Park is set in 1000 acres of glorious parkland – the perfect location for Luminate. It takes 600 hours to install, using ten miles of cable and 120,000 lights.

The ever-popular Wishing Wall returns. Register online and then visitors can write their heart’s desire on a label and pin it to the wall. Take a picture and tag the team on social media and the Luminate fairies will be making one lucky visitor’s dream come true so don’t miss out.

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Janine Maycock, co-founder of Luminate, says: “We’re delighted to be returning to Margam Country Park with our best Luminate yet. We’re excited about the new Christmas Corner and our WOW moments. It is Wales’s most enchanting Christmas and there’s so much to see.

“Since we launched Luminate here in Wales, we’ve made almost half a million Christmas memories. The story continues this year, so please do join us to create more magic.”

Councillor Cen Phillips Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing says: “We are delighted to welcome the return of Luminate Wales to Margam Country Park. This event has become a highlight of our cultural calendar, drawing both our local community and visitors from far and wide to enjoy an annual festive tradition with a beautifully reimagined light trail each year.”

Luminate supports a number of charities by donating tickets. For Margam the charities include Carers Trust Wales and Something to Look Forward to.

There will be dedicated evenings where visitors are able to come along with their four-legged friends on dog friendly nights. There will also be dedicated evenings for those with Special Educational Needs.

Details

Luminate

Margam Country Park, Wales

November 24th to January 2nd (excluding Christmas Day)

https://luminate.live/events/

Social Media

Instagram: @luminateuk

TikTok: @luminateuk

Facebook: @luminateuk

X: @Luminate_uk

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