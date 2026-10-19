Underground dance music favourite set for debut at Cardiff venue

Nation.Cymru staff

A prominent figure of the underground UK Garage (UKG) and electronic music scene is coming to Cardiff on Saturday 5th December 2026 to make his debut at leading independent music venue.

Dr Banana has spent nearly a decade building one of the most fiercely loyal followings in underground dance music. Widely credited as a key figure in the UK garage revival, he’s been profiled by Service95, covered by Mixmag, and hailed by Resident Advisor as “a UK garage historian, blinding DJ.”

Alongside his cult‑favourite label, slinging out toasty garage cuts from new producers and golden‑era reissues, his streetwear brand has become as much a part of his identity as the records themselves.

Staged by Wales’ original and longest running clubbing brand CYNT, for the first time at Tramshed in five years, clubbers can expect the style of wide-ranging and high-energy selects that have made him one of the most in-demand names on the UK and international circuit. MADVILLA and CYNT residents will support

Dr Banana id refreshingly unserious in an industry that often takes itself too seriously, Dr B’s sets are as packed with personality as they are with expertly selected vinyl rooted in UKG and spreading outward into electro, jungle, R&B, techno, minimal and everything in between. The vibe is labrador: boundless, infectious, impossible to resist.

For Cardiff on 5th December, Dr B will bring a bag of belters whatever the weather, alongside MADVILLA who makes his debut at CYNT. His own unique “ghetto deep” sound has earned him signings on the industry’s most respected imprints such as Locus, No Art and Seven Dials, earning him heavy support from high profile artists including Enzo Siragusa, Jamie Jones, and Kenny Dope.

Tramshed said it’s thrilled to welcome back CYNT into the fold. A Grade II listed former tram depot on Clare Road in Grangetown with a capacity of 1,000, it has a history as one of the most distinctive and beloved music spaces in the city.

Operated by Propaganda Independent Venues, Tramshed has hosted the full spectrum of live and electronic music since opening its doors in 2015 and now gears up to welcoming the delights that is Dr Banana.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 16th October at 10am via Tixr.

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