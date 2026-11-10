Unforgettable Eisteddfod performance captured on new live album

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh band has released a live album capturing an unforgettable performance at this year’s National Eisteddfod, where crowds gathered for a night of music and mass singalongs.

“Open the tent’s side!” The organisers of the famous Pabell Lên (Literature Tent), with its yellow and blue stripes, said at the Cardigan Eisteddfod on that memorable evening in August.

Following urgent discussions with the security team, Eisteddfod officials and the sound department, permission was granted to allow as many people as possible to join the celebrations as Mei Gwynedd and Band Tŷ Potas prepared to take to the stage.

Mei Gwynedd, originally from Caernarfon and now living in Cardiff, runs the studio and record label JigCal, and frequently performs live with Tŷ Potas.

Though his EP Amser, released in November 2025, was a solo project that formed “a series of little therapy sessions”, the singer has returned to performing alongside the band throughout 2026, including a set at Tafwyl Festival.

At 10.30pm on that night at the Eisteddfod, following an introduction by Eurfyl Lewis, the musicians kicked off a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute set, featuring some of the band’s most popular songs from the past four years.

What followed was a night that neither the audience nor the band would ever forget.

From the mass singalongs and more emotional moments to the humour and energy that came with the band’s live performance, the evening was recorded to capture that atmosphere and preserve it in sound.

The new live album features 14 songs, combining well-known tracks and band favourites, including ‘Sosban Fach’, ‘Ceidwad y Goleudy’, ‘Titw Tomos Las’ and ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’.

One of the highlights of the evening came when Cleif Harpwood joined the band on stage to perform ‘Pishyn’, adding another special chapter to an evening that was already full of character.

“It was one of those nights when everything just clicked,” said Mei Gwynedd. “The audience were there from the very beginning, and the response was incredible. Recording the evening meant we could capture some of that energy and put it on record.”

Listen to Yn fyw o’r Babell Lên, recorded live at Aberteifi Eisteddfod, here. Follow Mei on Instagram here for future updates.