Unique award-winning Welsh visitor attraction has reopened

An award-winning, above and below ground Welsh visitor attraction has reopened to the public.

Corris Caverns at Corris, near Machynlleth welcomed visitors again today after its winter hibernation.

The unique attraction is packed with things for visitors to see and do, including King Arthur’s Labyrinth, Corris Mine Explorers the Welsh Legends Maze and Corris Craft Centre.

While the craft centre workshops don’t reopen fully until April 1, some will be open on March 25. The nine workshops are occupied by craftspeople, artists, designers and makers.

Returning after a few years’ absence is Spellbound Herbals, offering herbal lotions and remedies, while completely new is Crafty Gamer, which specialises in fantasy role-playing and tabletop battle games and figures.

King Arthur’s Labyrinth is a magical underground storytelling adventure that sweeps visitors deep beneath the mountains of Southern Eryri to a land steeped in myth, mystery and ancient magic.

Visitors step aboard a boat guided by a mysterious boatman into darkness, passing through a cascading underground waterfall and back in time to a mythical world.

For part of the adventure, visitors are guided on foot through winding tunnels and vast hidden caverns where ancient stories unfold about flaming dragons, fearsome giants, epic battles and the legendary King Arthur, brought to life through dramatic scenes, light and sound.

Continuing the underground theme is Corris Mine Explorers where an expert guides visitors back in time through the sweeping tunnels and vast chambers of an old Welsh slate mine.

Above ground, the ancient Welsh book of tales, The Mabinogion, bursts into life in the Welsh Legends Maze, which was designed by Steph Pasiewicz, whose work includes the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony and Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie.

For those seeking refreshments, The Corris Café – open daily from 10am to 5pm – serves up food using locally sourced ingredients, the Welsh Deli stocks lots of Welsh products and an outdoor play area keeps children entertained.

Find out more via https://www.caverns.wales