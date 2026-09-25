Unique Oasis concerts to return to Cardiff due to phenomenal demand

Nation.Cymru staff

All those in Wales desperately praying for an Oasis ticket code for the band’s 2027 tour, can still get their Gallagher fix in Wales next year.

After Liam and Noel reunited, kicking off their 41 date world tour with two nights at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff back in 2025, the question was whether Oasis would return to the Welsh capital for more shows in 2027.

Sadly, of course, that has proven not to be the case. Nevertheless help is at hand.

There are plenty of Oasis tribute bands giving fans a Britpop fix and selling out their own shows at more intimate sized venues.

One of the more historic of these will return to the city to host unique shows in Cardiff next year. And If Oasis are more akin to a religious experience for you, then you’re in luck.

Oasis by Candlelight will be staged in the ornate, ecclesiastical surrounds of the city’s Llandaff Cathedral in January, 2027, returning due to phenomenal public demand after selling-out shows at the same venue last April.

Candlelight concerts are hugely popular and the Mancunian legends will fittingly be the subject of concerts around the UK next year.

A press statement for the show reads:

‘Calling all Rock ’N’ Roll Stars, this one’s for you! Stop Crying Your Heart Out… The Music Of Oasis by candlelight is finally here and guaranteed to be ELECTRIC!

Featuring an epic cast of world-class vocalists and incredible live band, experience your favourite hits like never before, all performed live by candlelight!

Expect to hear the best of Oasis, from Champaign Supernova, Live Forever and She’s Electric to Slide Away, Wonderwall, Morning Glory and many more!

So, if you don’t believe that anybody feels the way you do about Oasis, don’t look back in anger, book your tickets now, and join us for a supersonic night of live music!’

Such has been the demand for the Candlelight concerts that two shows are scheduled for the landmark Welsh cathedral on at 6.45pm and 8.45pm.

The Music of Oasis By Candlelight returns to Llandaff Cathedral

Friday 22nd January 2027

1st Sitting: Doors 6:15pm / Show 6:45pm – 8:00pm

2nd Sitting: Doors 8:15pm / Show 8:45pm – 10:00pm

TO BOOK TICKETS AND FIND OUT MORE CLICK HERE

RELIVE THE MONUMENTAL NIGHT OASIS KICKED OFF THEIR LIVE 25 TOUR IN CARDIFF



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