Unique Welsh hotel ranked one of the best in the world at Tripadvisor Awards

Nation.Cymru staff

A unique Pembrokeshire boutique hotel has won plaudits for the way it brings a taste of the East to the West and now it’s celebrating at being ranked one of the best in the world.

Excellent reviews from travellers has seen the Imperial Dragon Hotel placed in the top 1% of properties worldwide and has been recognised with a prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice, Best of the Best Award.

The hotel, in Pentlepoir, near Saundersfoot, is one of five local businesses owned by Lok and Jenny Cheung, who said they are ‘delighted’ with the accolade.

The couple – whose portfolio also features the hotel’s Lokky’s Pan-Asian restaurant, the nearby Dragon Palace Chinese restaurant, the Japanase-themed Umi in Tenby and the seaside resort’s Café No 25 – told the Western Telegraph: “This prestigious award reflects the collective effort and remarkable commitment of our dedicated team.

“This achievement is a direct result of our staff’s unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding service and experiences to every guest. We are proud to celebrate this milestone alongside everyone who makes our hotel truly special”

“This award belongs to every guest who has supported us. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors in the years ahead.”

Tripadvisor reviewers have praised the hotel for its outstanding service, welcoming atmosphere, stunning decor and dedication to exceeding expectations.

Tripadvisor said: ‘The Imperial Dragon Hotel is set in lovely gardens and has a cosy, welcoming feel. The unique decor and family-friendly rooms make it great for everyone, including pets. Enjoy tasty food, creative cocktails, and a relaxing picnic area. It’s a comfortable spot for a memorable pan-Asian getaway.’

The owners of the hotel say they plan to build on this success by continuing to invest in its unique styled rooms, facilities, services, and visitor experiences.

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For more information, and to book a stay at The Imperial Dragon Hotel, visit www.theimperialdragonhotel.co.uk

What is Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best?

The award is the highest recognition and is presented annually to those businesses that are the Best of the Best on Tripadvisor, those that earn excellent reviews from travellers and are ranked in the top 1% of properties worldwide.

Find out more HERE