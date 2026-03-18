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Unseen footage of choirs singing for Wales rugby team in heart of stadium

18 Mar 2026 2 minute read
Choirs serenade the Wales rugby team (Credit: Morrison RFC male choir)

It was an emotional day when Wales put their Six Nations curse to rest after beating Italy at the Principality Stadium on the weekend.

However, what people haven’t seen is the moment the Wales squad arrived in the bowels of the stadium and were serenaded by two choirs as they disembarked their coach in readiness for the Italy clash.

As Calon Lan and Bread Of Heaven reverberated around the inner sanctum of the stadium it provided the perfect acoustics to add little more passionate motivation to help the Wales’ rugby players to record their first win in the championship.

In a post on their Facebook page one of the choirs – Morriston RFC Male Choir – posted that they must have been the good luck charm that helped Wales win.

They wrote: ‘Great atmosphere yesterday singing for the arrival of the Welsh Squad with Morriston RFC Male Choir and Cowbridge Male Voice Choir / Cor Meibion Y Bontfaen

‘Thumbs up off Steve Tandy we must have been the good luck charm.’

Watch and enjoy!

Wales coach Steve Tandy gives the choirs a thumbs up (Credit: Morriston RFC male choir)

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