Urdd celebrates 75 years of adventure at Glan-llyn

This week, Urdd Gobaith Cymru celebrates 75 years since the opening of Gwersyll Glan-llyn, an iconic center in Llanuwchllyn near Bala that has inspired generations through outdoor adventures – all through the medium of Welsh.

Over a million have visited Gwersyll Glan-llyn on the shores of Llyn Tegid since it was established as an official center by the Urdd in 1950.

Today, Glan-llyn attracts 30,000 campers a year, employs up to 60 members of staff and nurtures the outdoor leaders of the future through an apprenticeship scheme in the field of outdoor activities. According to the latest report on the economic value of the Urdd, the camp contributes £3.2m to the Gwynedd economy annually.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of the Urdd, shared: “The Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan-llyn has given opportunities for generations of young people to get a taste of outdoor activities and socialise in Welsh, including thousands of new Welsh learners and speakers, many of whom are experiencing the language outside the classroom for the first time.

“Over the past few years, with the financial support of the Welsh Government, we have invested in upgrading the Glan-llyn Water Activities Training Centre, and transformed a 150-year-old building, Glan-llyn Isa’, into self-catering accommodation.

“Glan-llyn Isa’ meets the demand for independent accommodation from the main site, and has been extremely popular since its opening.

“Glan-llyn’s appeal to children and young people is as strong as ever, and we aim for another three quarters of a century of welcoming them to the camp to create lifelong memories.”

Development

As well as upgrading buildings and facilities to the highest standard, significant developments have been seen in Glan-llyn by expanding the range of activities and courses offered.

Mair Edwards, Director of Glan-llyn Camp said: “We are proud that our camp is inclusive and attracts campers from all over every year. Our commitment to ensuring that the Urdd is for everyone is clear in our provision of accessible water and land activities, and our staff enjoy sharing their enthusiasm for the outdoors with visitors of all ages and abilities.

“In addition to attracting educational groups during the term, our summer camps are extremely popular, and Cronfa Cyfle i Pawb yr Urdd ensures that hundreds of children and young people who would not otherwise have summer holidays are able to come here to enjoy and make new friends, and all through the medium of Welsh.”

She added: “While we are proud of the past, we are also looking confidently to the future, with a number of exciting developments in the pipeline. In the coming years we will be renovating accommodation blocks, and plans are underway for a new ten bowling centre, as well as an impressive extension to the dining cabin.

“We will continue to realize the vision of the founder Sir Ifan into the future, giving unforgettable experiences to children and families from Wales and beyond, and always in Welsh.”

The first camp

The doors of Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan-llyn were opened in 1950 by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards, the founder of the Urdd.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to rent the building which had been under private ownership until then, Sir Ifan was realising a lifelong ambition by establishing a permanent and purpose-built camp in north Wales to welcome young people from all over the country to socialise, and experience outdoor activities through the medium of Welsh.

The Llanuwchllyn Summer Camp – the Urdd’s first ever camp – was held long before there was an official and purpose-built building, and that was in 1928, six years after the Urdd was founded in 1922.

There were only boys in that first camp, sleeping in eights in tents on the farm fields of Gwesty’r Bwch in Llanuwchllyn.

The campers paid a shilling a day for their food, and everyone was required to bring a knife, fork, spoon, two plates and a mug with them.

The activities at that time included trips to see the homes of Meirionnydd celebrities, and Ifan ab Owen had one clear rule in the camp: ‘The language of the camp will be Welsh’.

The campers used to arrive by train, as the camp was a stone’s throw from Llanuwchllyn railway station on the busy line between Rhiwabon and Bermo at that time.

They would then be transported across the lake to the Camp on a boat called the King Arthur, before spending a week making new friends from all over Wales while enjoying activities on Lake Tegid, and exploring the surrounding mountains.

After the Urdd officially bought the Glan-llyn building in 1964, it developed into an important center for the youth of Wales with hundreds flocking there for the summer camp, and weekends throughout the year.

Glan-llyn Festival

To mark the milestone, a special Festival will be held at the Camp on Saturday, 27 September.

Gwyl Glan-llyn will include adventurous activities such as canoeing and a high ropes course, as well as talks about the Camp’s rich history.

The day ends with live music by the bands Eden and Tant.

All tickets to the event have now sold out.