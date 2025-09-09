Urdd launches seven-day festival and full list of Urdd Eisteddfod 2026 competitions

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has confirmed a new schedule for the Urdd’s Eisteddfod competitions ahead of launching a seven-day festival on Ynys Môn in 2026.

The Urdd announced its intention to become a seven-day festival during this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod, due to the increase in registrations to compete in the festival along with requests for new competitions.

Local and regional Eisteddfod rounds will be held all over Wales in the spring, before Ynys Môn hosts the National Eisteddfod yr Urdd at Anglesey Agricultural Showground near Gwalchmai between Whitsun Saturday (23 May 2026) and Friday (29 May 2026).

A public consultation has seen the Urdd collaborating with members, schools, and committees to ensure the new arrangements offer more opportunities than ever to engage with the Welsh language through the arts.

The new schedule for the Urdd Eisteddfod’s competitions is as follows:

Saturday: Welsh learners, disco dancing

Sunday: Households (Senior Urdd members)

Monday: Secondary (Yr10 and under 19), ALN

Tuesday: Secondary (Yrs 7,8,9) and instrumental Yr10 and under 25

Wednesday: Adrannau (Junior Urdd members), secondary instrumental Yrs 7,8,9

Thursday: Primary (action song and theatrical performance for schools and Departments)

Friday: Primary

Over 400 competitions are hosted by the Urdd Eisteddfod, and the festival’s brand-new competitions range from choirs to soloists, monologues to dance.

The Eisteddfod of the Urdd Dur a Môr 2025 attracted a record breaking 119,593 registrations to compete, which also included a significant rise (of 42%) in the number of young Welsh learners compared to 2024. 247 hours of content were streamed across S4C’s channels, along with daily coverage on BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Cymru

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts at Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “Eisteddfod yr Urdd is an ever-evolving festival, and we listen to our members. To ensure we continue to be an inclusive organization to each and every child and young person in Wales, we’ve worked with the public on a brand-new schedule for competitions.

“Consulting and collaborating with hundreds of members and instructors will help ensure the new arrangements offer more opportunities than ever to participate, and we’re especially thankful to each young person who took part in the national consultation. Eisteddfod yr Urdd is their festival, and receiving their input has been priceless. We hope this development leads to even more engaging with the Welsh language and the arts, through their relationship with the Urdd.”

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C, said: “I’m proud that we’re able to support the Urdd as they innovate to extend opportunities for young people through the medium of Welsh. Expanding the reach of the Welsh language is also our goal at S4C, by bringing the excitement of the festival and the competitions to audiences across our platforms.”

The Urdd has also received enthusiastic support from the local committee. Manon Wyn Williams, Chair of Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn’s executive committee added: “The annual increase in the number of registrations to compete at Eisteddfod yr Urdd is very encouraging and means more and more children and young people are gaining invaluable opportunities through the movement.

“This is mostly due to the tireless work of coaches, teachers, volunteers, and the Urdd’s dedicated staff across Wales. As a result, extending the Eisteddfod to seven days is an essential and exciting development. It is a privilege for us on Ynys Môn to host this pioneering Eisteddfod, and it’s an opportunity to reimagine the festival’s structure in collaboration with the children and young people of Wales. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Môn next year!”

List of competitions for the Ynys Môn Urdd Eisteddfod 2026

The full list of competitions for the Ynys Môn Urdd Eisteddfod 2026 has also been published today.

The list, which was chosen by panels of local volunteers, offers a wide range of stage and homework competitions for young people under 25. The full list and new schedule for competitions are available to download for free from the Urdd’s website.

To celebrate the upcoming Eisteddfod and Welcome Festival will be held on Saturday, 20 September. Following a parade through Llangefni, a family fun-day and gig will take place at Anglesey Agricultural Showground, with performances by Celt, Fleur de Lys and Cordia.

For more information, visit the Urdd’s site here.