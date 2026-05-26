US comedy star announces biggest ever UK arena tour

Following multiple sold-out runs across the UK and Europe in 2025, one of America’s rising comedy stars has announced his biggest UK tour to date with a major run of arena shows in 2027.

The La Dolce Vita Tour marks a huge milestone for Morgan Jay, with the comedian and musician stepping into UK arenas for the very first time after rapidly building a global fanbase through his mix of stand-up, live music and crowd interaction.

The tour will see Morgan headline Manchester’s AO Arena, London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena Birmingham and Cardiff’s Utilita Arena Cardiff from February to April 2027.

The announcement follows huge momentum across the UK and Europe over the last two years. Morgan’s 2024 tour saw multiple sold-out dates, including London’s Southbank Centre, Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall and London’s Eventim Apollo, alongside packed shows across Europe.

Morgan Jay has built one of the most distinctive live comedy shows around right now, blending stand-up, live music, crowd work and auto-tuned audience interaction into something that feels part comedy show, part concert and completely unpredictable.

Praised for creating “a mix of concert and comedy night with your funniest friend”, Morgan’s live shows have become a word-of-mouth phenomenon online, with millions discovering his crowd interactions and improvised musical moments across TikTok and Instagram.

What started in intimate theatres and sold-out club rooms has now evolved into his biggest international run yet, with the La Dolce Vita Tour marking Morgan’s first-ever UK arena headline shows.

Outside of live comedy, Morgan has appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, NBC and Comedy Central and was named a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. He also stars in upcoming projects including LOVE LANGUAGE alongside Chloë Grace Moretz and Anthony Ramos, plus Stick opposite Owen Wilson and Marc Maron.

MORGAN JAY LA DOLCE VITA TOUR 2027

Thu 25 Feb – Manchester, AO Arena

Sat 27 Feb – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Sat 27 Mar – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tue 30 Mar – Belfast Waterfront Hall

Thu 1 Apr – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sat 3 Apr – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

TICKETS

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting on Wednesday, May 27 May at 10am (O2). General on-sale begins Friday, 29 May 2026 at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk

ABOUT MORGAN JAY

Morgan Jay is a musician and comedian based in Los Angeles. Morgan has made appearances on MTV’s Wild’n’Out, NBC, and Comedy Central and was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. First-generation American – he takes his musical influences from his Brazilian and Italian background and ’90s upbringing.

He got his start in New York, where he attended the Tisch School of the Arts while at the same time doing stand-up in the backrooms and bars of the alternative New York comedy scene.

As an actor, Morgan just wrapped production on Joey Power’s upcoming feature, LOVE LANGUAGE, alongside Chloe Grace Moretz & Anthony Ramos and can be seen in STICK opposite Owen Wilson & Marc Maron for Apple TV+ and NBC’s ST DENIS MEDICAL. Morgan is also the star of J Pinder’s action-comedy COTTON CANDY BUBBLE GUM, which will premiere at SXSW 2025 in the Narrative Spotlight section.