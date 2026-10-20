US music superstar to open UK arena tour in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Gregory Porter will return to the UK in June and July 2027 for six live dates, including three performances at London’s 5000-capacity Royal Albert Hall.

The tour opens at Swansea Building Society Arena on June 24th, before heading to Manchester’s O2 Apollo on June 26th and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on June 27th. Porter will then take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall for three performances, bringing his acclaimed live show to one of the UK’s most iconic concert venues.

Porter last performed in the UK in 2025. The forthcoming dates will see him draw on a celebrated catalogue that spans jazz, soul and gospel, showcasing the rich, expressive voice and distinctive musical style that have earned him a global following, two Grammy awards and over a million album sales.

The announcement follows the 10th anniversary of Porter’s critically acclaimed album Take Me to the Alley, celebrated with a special limited-edition 2LP vinyl release in May 2026.

Porter was also honoured with the 2025 Edison Jazz Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his contribution to jazz. His work extends beyond the concert stage, with “Good Goodbye”, a song written for the Netflix film Goodbye June, directed by Kate Winslet, marking his latest screen-related project.

With a career defined by his distinctive baritone, soulful delivery and ability to connect with audiences across musical genres, Gregory Porter remains one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary jazz.

UK TOUR DATES 2027

Thursday June 24th – Swansea Building Society Arena, Swansea

Saturday June 26th – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Sunday June 27th – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Wednesday June 30th – Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday July 1st – Royal Albert Hall, London

Sunday July 4th – Royal Albert Hall, London

Tickets for Gregory Porter’s show at Swansea Arena are on sale now via https://www.swansea-arena.co.uk/shows/gregory-porter

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