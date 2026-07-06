US punk legends summon Welsh dragon on stage at Cardiff Castle show

American punk legends Bowling For Soup endeared themselves to their Welsh audience by bring a dragon on stage at their show in Cardiff on the weekend.

The band also had bilingual visuals just to make their gig in the Welsh capital even more special.

Cardiff Castle rocked as Texan pop-punk legends Bowling For Soup joined forces with folk-punk favourite Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls for a huge co-headline show, bringing their Bowl My Bones Tour to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Long-time friends and two genre-defying acts, both bands delivered high-energy sets to the packed historic venue. Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls kicked things off with a powerful, singalong-filled performance featuring fan favourites including I Still Believe, Photosynthesis, 1933, Recovery and a rousing finale of Four Simple Words.

Bowling For Soup closed out the night with a hit-filled set, opening with Almost before tearing through crowd favourites High School Never Ends, Ohio (Come Back to Texas) and Today Is Gonna Be A Great Day — also known as the theme song to Disney’s Phineas and Ferb. After a huge castle-wide singalong to Stacy’s Mom, the band brought the night to a close with Girl All The Bad Guys Want and 1985.

Opening the evening were alternative rockers American Hi-Fi, who got the crowd warmed up ahead of another unforgettable night in the castle walls.

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 – which sees a record 24 headline shows from some of music’s biggest and best-known stars – continues on Thursday with a headline show from Billy Ocean.

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUN 6 Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor

JUN 11 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass

JUN 12 MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 Ethel Cain + Anna von Hausswolff

JUN 22 Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde

JUN 23 Empire of the Sun + Balu Brigada

JUN 25 McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Mammoth + Florence Black + Cardinal Black

JUN 30 Katy Perry + Mimi Webb

JUL 4 Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls + American Hi-Fi

JUL 9 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen

JUL 10 Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar

JUL 11 David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 16 Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

JUL 18 Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander

JUL 24 Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen

JUL 25 Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies

JUL 26 David Byrrne + Anna Calvi

JUL 30 Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour

JUL 31 The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste

AUG 1 Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

AUG 2 Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

AUG 14 Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

AUG 15 Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som