US restaurant chain launches first Valleys location with huge giveaway

Nation.Cymru staff

An American restaurant chain has opened its third site in Wales this week with a treat for the first customers through the doors.

To celebrate the highly anticipated opening, the first 100 people through the door at Wingstop’s new restaurant in Merthyr received free chicken wings.

Located in Merthyr Retail Park, one of South Wales’ most popular shopping destinations, the new 198 sq. ft site will host 88 covers. Serving a diverse mix of shoppers from across the South Wales Valleys, the site marks Wingstop UKI’s first town location in Wales.

Diners can expect the full menu of wings, tenders, burgers and sides all cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in Wingstop UKI’s bold flavours, including Dragon’s Breath, available for a limited time only. Milkshakes, freestyle drinks, Camden Town Beer, and churros are also on offer.

The opening marks Wingstop UKI’s third site in Wales, following the success of its city sites in Swansea and Cardiff, further cementing the brand’s presence across the nation. Wingstop UKI currently operates 93 sites across the UK and Ireland, employing over 3,000 people, with plans to grow to as many as 200 sites within the next five years.

The brand’s popularity is driven by its standout product and culture-led marketing that resonates with a younger audience. From music and fashion to sport, Wingstop UKI continues to build cultural relevance through authentic collaborations, events, and partnerships.

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UKI, said: “We’ve seen the buzz around Wingstop UKI in Wales. To meet the growing demand, we’re excited to open our third side, and first town location, in Merthyr Tydfil.

The Valleys have an incredible energy and real sense of pride, and we can’t wait to embed ourselves in the community and bring our wings and bold flavours to more fans. Thanks to our brilliant teams and everyone who has supported our journey in Wales so far!”

Wingstop is an American fast-casual restaurant chain specialising in buffalo-style chicken wings. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, it is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

While it has grown into a global brand with locations in various countries, it originated in and is deeply rooted in American food culture.

It is known for aviation-themed decor (1930s/1940s) and made-to-order wings.

While heavily located in the U.S., it has expanded internationally to countries like the UK, Mexico, and Singapore.