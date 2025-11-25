Use your Welsh every day celebrating two decades of Iaith Gwaith

Encouraging people to use their Welsh in daily situations is the aim of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s annual campaign, and this year’s campaign includes a special anniversary celebration.

The campaign, entitled Defnyddia Dy Gymraeg (Use Your Welsh), encourages everyone to use Welsh in their everyday lives.

This year, there will be a special focus on celebrating twenty years since the introduction of the Iaith Gwaith (Working Welsh) scheme and the little orange badge that is now so familiar to everyone.

Over the next fortnight, everyone will be encouraged to promote the campaign by displaying the badge.

Several well-known faces are supporting the campaign this year including Katie Owen and Chris Roberts. Another familiar face is rugby player, singer, and presenter Lloyd Lewis, who stars in a short film showing where he uses Welsh,

“I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to use Welsh in many elements of my work – when presenting, singing, and now often in sport too. I’m always trying to raise the profile of Welsh and make the point that it should be heard everywhere. Many people speak it, but some may not be as confident as others.

“I’m very proud to play a part in this year’s campaign, and my message to everyone is Defnyddia Dy Gymraeg – Use Your Welsh!”

Campaign runs for third year

This is the third year of the campaign, and according to Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones, enthusiasm is growing year on year.

Efa shared: “This year I published a five-year strategic plan and a manifesto for the 2026 Senedd Cymru election.

“These set out specific priorities for the future, but what drives these priorities is the desire to see Welsh as a living language on our streets and in our communities.”

“The Defnyddia Dy Gymraeg campaign is another element of our work that supports our core priorities, and everyone has the chance to play their part.

“Interest and enthusiasm are growing every year, and I look forward to seeing a variety of activities during this year’s campaign.”

Support from the Welsh Children’s Poet

Bardd Plant Cymru, the Welsh Children’s Poet Siôn Tomos Owen is also joining this year’s campaign, creating a special poem with the help of several primary school children across the country.

He said: “I was very pleased to support the Defnyddia Dy Gymraeg campaign this year. I held a virtual workshop with schools, and the ideas presented were fantastic. The aim now is to create a special poem to celebrate twenty years of the Iaith Gwaith scheme, including lines and ideas gathered from the pupils.

“Keep an eye out for all the activity, wear your badge, but most importantly, Defnyddia Dy Gymraeg – Use your Welsh!”

You can support the campaign on social media by following #DefnyddiaDyGymraeg or visiting comisiynyddygymraeg.cymru, where you can download a variety of resources.

The campaign starts today (24 November) and runs until 5 December.