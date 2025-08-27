Vampire comedy Dai Cula: Prince of the Valleys to premiere in Wales

A new vampire-themed comedy is winging its way to Wales this autumn.

Black RAT Productions and Blackwood Miners’ Institute have announced the brand-new production for their 2025 autumn tour Dai Cula: Prince of the Valleys.

The new comedy written by Richard Tunley will open at Blackwood Miners’ Institute from 1-3 October before stopping at further venues across Wales in Abertillery, Cardiff, Barry, Treorchy, Cardigan, Abergavenny, Pontardawe, Newport, Aberdare, Brecon and Maesteg.

The show, which has been created especially for Welsh venues, is described as ‘a tale of bats, vampires and Blackwood.’

After binge-watching Who Do You Think You Are? Count Dracula becomes convinced he’s got royal blood—thanks to a dubious link between Vlad the Impaler and the Prince of Wales. After ordering a flat-pack coffin online, he books himself an Airbnb and sets off for the Black Forest… only to land in Blackwood in the South Wales Valleys! At first, the locals think he’s just another eccentric in a cape. But when people start mysteriously disappearing and pest control is called to investigate a sudden bat problem, the town begins to wonder if their odd new visitor is more than just a lost tourist…

Black RAT Productions will bring the tale of bats, vampires and Blackwood to audiences with their usual madcap style. The Company is well known for creating and touring dynamic and entertaining theatre across Wales combining theatrical drama and physical comedy. Gareth Tempest (Dai Cula), Olivia Edwards (Menna Lucy, Dr. Seward, Kyle and half of Blackwood) and Richard Tunley (Len, Glenys, Van Man Helsing, Pritchard, Mike the Mic, Harker and the other half of Blackwood) are the multi talented cast for the fast-paced show.

As well as The Three Musketeers last autumn, other past successful productions by Richard Tunley and Black RAT team have included: Bouncers, Up ’n’ Under, Neville’s Island, Art, Boeing Boeing, Bedroom Farce, Loot, One Man Two Guvnors, The 39 Steps, The Invisible Man and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

Black RAT Director, actor and writer of Dai Cula, Richard Tunley said “I’ve created Dai Cula to be a fang-filled spoof bursting with laughs, valleys pride and a touch of garlic. It’s a comedy about identity, heritage, and what it really means to be Welsh. Gareth Tempest and Olivia Edwards joining me on the cast are very talented and I can’t wait to take this show on the road to venues across Wales.”

The production has an age suitability of 11+

Further information is available at www.blackratproductions.co.uk along with links to the venues Box Offices to book tickets.

