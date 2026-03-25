Vegan restaurant asks for help with toilet signage which is ‘not woke enough’

Amelia Jones

An award-winning vegan restaurant has asked for help after claiming that their toilet signage is ‘not woke enough.’

The Queen Inn in Cwmbran became fully plant based when it removed animal products from its menu for Veganuary 2022, and famously scooped the title of the best-ranked vegan restaurant in Europe.

Two years later, it was named the fourth best plant-based restaurant in the world and the best in Europe by vegan guide, Happy Cow.

In an Instagram post, the pub said the traditional “Gents” and “Ladies” labels were starting to feel outdated and wanted something more in keeping with its playful, plant-based vibe.

The post outlined a few of the team’s favorite ideas, including cheeky options like “soy boys & bean queens,” or using playful illustrations of dogs. Another suggestion was a simple, literal approach, listing what’s inside each restroom, such as “urinal + toilet” or “toilet + baby changing.”

While the pub is keen to explore gender-neutral options, the post notes that it’s still important to make clear which room contains urinals for practicality’s sake. The post reads: “We’d love the idea of having something gender neutral, but it’s probably worth stating which way has the stinky urinals.”

The Queen Inn was established in the 1800s and is a family-run business currently owned by Ryan Edwards.

The Instagram appeal has sparked a flurry of responses from followers, who have been sending in everything from pun-filled suggestions to minimalist symbols.

Some fans have praised the pub for thinking inclusively, while others are simply enjoying the quirky sense of humour that has long been part of The Queen Inn’s identity.

One commenter said: “Some ideas: Sit and stay / stand and deliver OR all paws welcome / fire hydrant OR take your time / quick stop OR full service / express lane OR plant yourself / quick sprout —maybe include an image of a urinal on the bathroom that does.”

Another added: “List what is in each bathroom, I saw this at a club recently and it just made sense.”

However, some didn’t see the issue with the current signage.

One commenter added: “Nothing wrong with Gents and Ladies, it’s polite and clear. Remember English isn’t everyone’s first language so it needs to be very clear who the toilets are intended for.”

You can see the post on The Queen Inn’s social media page here.