Veteran Welsh entertainer returns to stand-up in his 80s

Veteran Welsh entertainer Glan Davies is set to return to the stage after more than a decade, headlining a comedy and music showcase in Ceredigion later this month.

Davies, now in his 80s, will perform at Noson Sêr Cymru at Theatr Felinfach on April 25.

Originally from Brynaman and now based in Aberystwyth, Davies has had a long career across Welsh television, film and live entertainment. He is perhaps best known for his decade-long role as Clem Watkins in the long-running S4C soap Pobol y Cwm, as well as appearances in productions including Emlyn’s Moon alongside Siân Phillips.

His career stretches back to the 1960s, when he hosted the pop music programme Hob Y Deri Dando, and later worked alongside well-known Welsh comedy duo Ryan and Ronnie.

The upcoming show will bring together a mix of established and emerging Welsh talent. Joining Davies on the bill is West End performer Gillian Elisa, who has appeared in the London production of Billy Elliot and is currently working with the National Theatre.

Also performing are folk duo Cadog, winners of Best Folk Group at the 2024 National Eisteddfod, and singer Miri Llwyd, a regular performer at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

The event will be hosted by actor and presenter Ieuan Rhys, who previously worked with Davies on Pobol y Cwm. Rhys has also co-presented the television game show Siôn a Siân alongside Gillian Elisa, elements of which are expected to feature during the evening.

Spark

Speaking ahead of the performance, Davies said returning to live audiences was a major draw.

“I’ve missed the unique spark of a live audience,” he said. “After ten years, it feels right to return to my roots. To do so alongside old friends like Ieuan and Gillian, and such incredible new talent, makes it even more special.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm, with tickets available through the theatre’s website.

Davies, who began performing as a child with a chapel drama group, has also been involved in a range of charitable work over the years, supporting organisations including Children in Need and local sports clubs in Aberystwyth.