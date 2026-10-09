Video game jazz night to take over city centre venue this weekend

Amelia Jones

A south Wales jazz quartet is set to bring some of the biggest sounds from the world of video games to Swansea this weekend.

The Iridium Collective will host a special Video Game Music Night at Down By Here on Swansea High Street on Sunday, October 11, performing jazz arrangements inspired by some of gaming’s most recognisable franchises.

The setlist will feature music from a range of popular games, including Mario Kart, Monster Hunter, Donkey Kong, Final Fantasy and Street Fighter.

Rather than simply recreating the original soundtracks, the quartet will put its own jazz-inspired spin on the familiar melodies, combining recognisable themes with improvisation and live musicianship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Iridium Collective (@theiridiumcollective)

Saxophonist Deborah Glenister said the idea for the event came from several different sources, including the band’s own enthusiasm for gaming and requests from students.

The group has also been inspired by the increasingly ambitious and varied soundtracks found across the gaming industry, with video game music developing into a genre in its own right.

Speaking to local publication Swansea Scoop, she said: “We’re taking the approach of staying as true to the melodies as we can on our instruments, and then, as we do with any tune, taking improvised solos based on the chords.”

That approach means audiences can expect to hear familiar themes in a different setting, with the quartet using jazz improvisation to reinterpret music that many people will recognise from their favourite games.

The event offers something a little different for both jazz fans and gamers, bringing two communities together through live music.

The Iridium Collective will perform at Down By Here from 7pm on Sunday, October 11.

Tickets cost £7 and are available through Down By Here’s website.

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