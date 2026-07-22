Videographer goes viral with nostalgic camcorder footage of Gavin and Stacey filming location

Amelia Jones

A videographer has gone viral after capturing some of Barry Island’s most recognisable spots in a video set to the iconic theme tune from Gavin & Stacey.

Chloe Rachel, who is a journalist, camera operator and qualified drone pilot, shared the video showcasing the seaside town and its familiar landmarks, with the footage quickly attracting attention online.

The video celebrates the locations that have become closely associated with the hit BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey, which was written by actors Ruth Jones and James Corden.

For fans of the BBC comedy, the locations will be instantly recognisable. Barry became closely linked with the show after it was used as one of its main filming locations, with the town featuring prominently throughout the series.

Using her skills behind the camera, Rachel brought together a series of shots of Barry Island, creating a nostalgic visual journey set to the show’s instantly recognisable soundtrack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Rachel Films (@chloerachelfilms)

The video was filmed on a JVC Everio Camcorder, which was a popular choice for home videos and amateur filmmakers during the 2000s and early 2010s.

With the Gavin & Stacey theme tune playing over footage of the beach, fairground, arcade and other familiar locations, the video offers a short trip down memory lane for anyone who has spent time in Barry Island.

For those who grew up visiting Barry Island, the video captures many of the familiar sights that have remained part of the town’s identity for generations, while also highlighting the connection between the area and one of Wales’ best-loved television shows.

One commenter said: “Barry Island resident here – and that took me riiiiight back!! I think I prefer this image!”

Another added: “My childhood. I always went to Barry when I was a kid and to this day still my favourite place to go.”

You can watch the full video here.

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